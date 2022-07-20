Ex-Bears Starter Says He’s ‘Staying in Shape, Just Waiting’

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Jason Peters still has more football left in him.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer spoke about his desire to keep playing, and he got specific about what kind of situation he would like to enter. Peters was a late add for Chicago in 2021, signing with the team a few weeks into training camp. He wound up being the best offensive lineman on the Bears’ offense.

Peters started 15 out of a possible 17 games for the Bears last year, and his 77.9 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus led all starting O-linemen by a decent margin. He surrendered 28 total pressures, five QB hits and six sacks in 517 pass blocking snaps, per PFF, and the veteran left tackle says he’s ready to play again in 2022.

“Staying in shape, just waiting,” Peters told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “A lot of veterans and stuff always be on the back end (of free agent) signings, unless you’re a big time guy. Which, I mean, I consider myself, but once you get older, they always sign you late.”

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Peters Says He Wants to Sign With Contender or Young OL Group

The two-time All-Pro didn’t name names when it came to what teams he’d like to play for, instead laying out two ideal scenarios.

“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters said. “Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.”

Peters spent his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills before heading to Philadelphia to play with the Eagles, where he was a part of the team’s Super Bowl-winning squad in 2018. He spent a lone season with the Bears last year, and it sounds as though he’ll be waiting for an opportunity that suits him.

“I don’t have a time frame,” Peters added. “Whenever the opportunity comes, I’m going to give it one more run at it and try to get me another ring, or pass on some knowledge to these young kids, up and coming. But I don’t have a time frame on when I’m going to get signed. You know, last year, it was two-and-a-half weeks into training camp. So whenever the time comes, I’ll be ready.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Peters Also Had Praise for Bears QB Justin Fields

Later in the interview, Peters also spoke highly of Chicago’s second-year QB, Justin Fields.

“He was getting better every game,” Peters said about Fields. “All he’s going to need is the offensive line to block for him and give him some time because he’s young. … Once he gets the offensive line set, that guy is going to be special. He can throw, he can run, he can make all the plays he needs to make.”

Peters is familiar with both Fields and several of the team’s young O-linemen, including Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, so it’s entirely possible he’d be willing to return to the Windy City to help mentor them. Whether that happens will be up to Bears GM Ryan Poles. Stay tuned.

"I don't have a time frame. Whenever the opportunity comes, I am going to give it one more run at it." FA OT Jason Peters discussed his approach to free agency and his time with @ChicagoBears QB Justin Fields. ⬇️AUDIO⬇️ | #NFLFreeAgency | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/zdx2pG2MX7 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 20, 2022

READ NEXT: Maligned Ex-Bears Coach Played Key Role in Adding Top Playmaker: Report