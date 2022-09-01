NFC Contender Showing Strong Interest in Ex-Bears Starter

Jason Peters has been biding his time, waiting for the right opportunity.

After starting 15 of 17 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021, the veteran offensive lineman hasn’t found a new home yet, but he is garnering some interest. Peters is working out with the Dallas Cowboys, and if he looks like he can still play, he’ll likely be signed. ESPN’s Todd Archer was first to report the news.

As it stands, Tyron Smith is on injured reserve and first-round draft pick Tyler Smith, who is dealing with an ankle injury, will be the likely starter for Dallas Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so the Cowboys are looking to add some insurance at left tackle.

With Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball the only depth behind Smith, Peters, who spent 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, may be heading back to the NFC East.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Peters Was Chicago’s Most Consistent Offensive Lineman in 2021

The Bears signed Peters shortly after the preseason began in 2021, and he wound up being their best offensive lineman during the regular season.

In 847 snaps at left tackle for the Bears last year, Peters allowed 28 total pressures, five QB hits and 6.0 sacks while committing three penalties, per Pro Football Focus. His 77.9 pass blocking grade from PFF was the highest among any of Chicago’s starting O-Linemen.

The eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle says he has been working out and waiting for a contending team with a need on O-Line give him a call.

“Staying in shape, just waiting,” Peters told SiriusXM NFL Radio in July. “A lot of veterans and stuff always be on the back end (of free agent) signings, unless you’re a big time guy. Which, I mean, I consider myself, but once you get older, they always sign you late.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Cowboys Ideal Fit for Peters

The Cowboys finished atop the NFC East last year with a 12-5 mark, falling in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They’re a team that appears to check a few key boxes for Peters.

“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters told SiriusXM. “Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.”

The 40-year-old has played 17 seasons and 228 games, so he should be an excellent mentor for the younger players in the Cowboys’ locker room. And if he’s as capable as he was for Chicago in 2021, he’ll be a solid addition on the field, as well.

The Bears are set to play the Cowboys on October 30, so Peters could see his former team this year if he does sign with Dallas.

READ NEXT: Bears Finalize 53-Man Roster, Release Multiple Promising Young Defenders