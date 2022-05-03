Bears Legend ‘Physically Attacked’ Coworker, Gets Fired From Media Job

Chicago Bears legend Olin Kreutz was fired from his job as an analyst for Chicago-based CHGO Sports for attacking a coworker, according to a May 2 statement from the media outlet.

Shortly after the alleged incident, which occurred the morning of Monday, May 2, CHGO Sports released the following statement via Twitter:

“On Monday morning, an incident occurred in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee. Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO. Although we were shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is okay. The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy.”

Kreutz Responds to His Dismissal Via Twitter

Kreutz, who has worked in the media in some capacity since 2015 after his retirement, responded by retweeting CHGO’s statement, along with an image of boxer Mike Tyson and the quote: “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.”

While details of the incident, including who Kreutz allegedly attacked and why, remain unknown, it doesn’t seem the former All-Pro center is denying getting physical with a coworker.

Analyst Max Markham shared the following video of CHGO’s Will DeWitt, which was taken on the first day the new media outlet launched in March 2022. In the clip below, DeWitt describes a fun first day of media analysis that also contained some “gentle ribbing” coming from Kreutz toward himself and fellow CHGO analyst Nicholas Moreano. That certainly doesn’t mean it was either Moreano or DeWitt Kreutz allegedly got physical with, but it does suggest there may have been some tension at CHGO from the get-go.

This was day 1 of @CHGO_Sports Could Olin dish it out but not take it? Or did someone take it too far? pic.twitter.com/6MCSfxjEsX — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) May 3, 2022

Kreutz Has History of Getting Physical

The former NFL center, who spent 14 seasons in the league (13 in Chicago, one in New Orleans with the Saints) has made headlines for altercations with former teammates in the past. Kreutz fractured the jaw of former Bears teammate Fred Miller in 2005, and the same thing happened when he played college ball at the University of Washington in 1996. Kreutz also broke the jaw of his ex-teammate, defensive tackle Sekou Wiggs.

There was also the slap.

Former Bears wide receiver Earl Bennett, who played for the team from 2008-13, told the following story on his blog about Kreutz slapping former linebacker Hunter Hillenmeyer during a team practice:

I was positioned on the outside of the circle when the situation occurred and I saw people working to dislodge Hunter and Olin. After all dust settled, there was a hot-tempered Hunter, which was quite unusual and then there was Olin, who walked off as if nothing had happened. Everyone who didn’t see asked: ‘Who slapped Hunter?’ And the response from various teammates was: ‘Olin slapped him.’ But what happened? No one knew. All we knew was Olin slapped Hunter.

While Hillenmeyer hasn’t discussed the slap publicly, he did say this: “I hated coming into work because of Olin,” Hillenmeyer told Matt Spiegel and Laurence Holmes of WSCR-AM 670 in 2013, via CBS Sports. “Because he was a jerk.”

In addition to his analyst gig with CHGO Sports, Kreutz has worked for NBC Sports and 670 The Score since retiring from football.

