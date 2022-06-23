Packers Among Favorites to Land Bears’ Pro Bowl Standout

The Green Bay Packers have the second-best odds to acquire Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn in a trade, according to Fox Bet.

Sometimes oddsmakers envision scenarios that seem highly unlikely, and the two NFC North rivals engaging in a trade for one of the league’s top pass rushers is definitely one of those scenarios.

The last time the Bears and Packers engaged in a trade, it was over 23 years ago, when Chicago sent a seventh-round pick (No. 213 overall) to Green Bay in exchange for return specialist Glyn Milburn in August of 1998. That seventh rounder turned out to be five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Donald Driver — a trade the Packers ultimately got the best of.

While rumors of a potential Quinn trade flew into hyperdrive after the veteran pass rusher chose not to show up for mandatory veteran minicamp, the idea new Bears general manager Ryan Poles would send the team’s 2021 sack leader to the perennial division champions seems about as far-fetched as it gets.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Cowboys, Packers & Colts Top 3 Favorites to Trade for Quinn

Here are the top six teams with the best odds to trade for Quinn, according to Fox Bet:

Cowboys: +250

Packers: +300

Colts: +400

Dolphins: +500

Browns:+700

Chiefs: +700

FOX Bet sports trader Daniel Montanari put the Packers so high on the list due to “the fact that Quinn desires to play with a championship-caliber organization.” The Bears haven’t had a winning season since 2018.

Montanari also thinks seeing the Bears trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, an AFC contender, made Quinn desire a similar fate.

“Quinn has been vocal this offseason about moving to a contending team after seeing his former DL teammates traded, with Mack to the Chargers and Akiem Hicks signing with the Bucs,” Montanari told Fox Sports.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Quinn Wanting to Play for Contender Makes Perfect Sense

Quinn was a second-team All-Pro in 2021, and he made his third Pro Bowl after racking up 18.5 sacks, 49 tackles, 22 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and 17 tackles-for-loss, per Pro Football Reference. He was also a beast when it came to getting into opponents’ backfields, finishing with 47 pressures, 25 hurries and 35 run stops, according to PFF.

It was one of the better seasons of a memorable 11-year career, but one thing Quinn hasn’t done is win a Super Bowl, so it’s understandable that at 32, he may want to play for a team that has been a consistent contender in recent years. Four of the six teams listed by Fox Bet meet that criteria (the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns, not so much) — but the Packers being the Bears’ longest rival likely eliminates them as an option.

For his part, Quinn seems to sense his days in Chicago could be numbered.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business,” Quinn said in April, via ESPN. “You see Khalil Mack getting traded. Again, it’s just a business. … I didn’t expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business.”

READ NEXT: Bears Working Out Young Pass Rusher Amid Robert Quinn Drama: Report