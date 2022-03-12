Patriots Showing Interest in 2 Top Bears Free Agents

Chicago Bears wide receivers Allen Robinson and Jakeem Grant are hitting the open market as free agents this offseason, and one — or both — could wind up landing with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

After a falling out with the previous regime over his usage in ex-coach Matt Nagy’s offense coupled with the lack of a contract extension, Robinson likely wants to play elsewhere in 2022. “I am stepping into (free agency) not off a year that I wanted to have or envisioned for myself. But blessed to be healthy,” Robinson told Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune on March 4.

“Whatever comes from it, I will be able to play some good ball right away and not have to go through any rehab. I’ll be able to get acclimated to whatever situation I may be in,” A-Rob added.

The Bears sent a sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins early in the 2021 season in exchange for Grant, who was quite the role player for the Bears in his 11 games.

Now, both players could be heading to New England.

Patriots Have Been Eyeing Robinson for a While

“The Pats are pursuing vet WRs at every level of the market, with hopes of landing a true number one,” Evan Lazar of CLNS Media wrote on March 10. “New England could also make a run at Allen Robinson, who they were prepared to chase last offseason before the Bears franchise tagged him. The 28-year-old Robinson is projected to receive a three-year deal worth $15 million per season as an unrestricted free agent, which is doable for the Patriots who typically backload contracts.”

Robinson is coming off the worst statistical season of his career (not including his 2017 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he tore his ACL in the first game of the season). Last year, he caught 38 passes on 66 targets for 410 yards (10.8 yards per catch) and a touchdown — all career-lows.

QBs had a 55.7 rating when throwing to Robinson in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus, which isn’t great, but there’s still a lot to love about A-Rob’s game.

He fumbled just once in 57 games with the Bears, and he’s still just 28 years old. He also had 1,000-yard seasons and over 98 targets in both 2019 and 2020, so the Patriots surely won’t be the only team eyeing him.

New England Also Looking at Grant

“According to a league source, the Patriots have also expressed interest in adding wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant to the fold in an effort to add more speed offensively,” Lazar added.

He wasn’t in the Windy City a full season, but Grant sure made his presence felt.

As a receiver, Grant caught nine passes on 15 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.4 yards after the catch. He also had five carries for 33 yards. Quarterbacks had a 103.1 rating when throwing his way last year, per PFF, and he established himself as quite the playmaker:

His most memorable play was this 97-yard punt return for a TD against the Green Bay Packers, which was also the longest punt return in team history:

.@ChicagoBears WR Jakeem Grant (@_TheDreamIsHere) made franchise history when he returned a punt 97 yards for a TD against the @packers. Grant also scored the first punt TD of the 2021 @NFL season. 👏🏾 #DaBears pic.twitter.com/hzztAoDEG1 — Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) December 14, 2021

It’s unclear where Grant and Robinson will ultimately end up, but both will certainly have a market. We’ll see if they end up teammates again in New England.

