Ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Set to Sign ‘Wow’ Deal: Report

Mitch Trubisky played on a $29 million rookie contract for four years with the Chicago Bears, and he’s coming off a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. Now, multiple NFL insiders say the 27-year-old quarterback is about to cash in.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler pegged Trubisky, who is a free agent, as one player who is about to surprise some folks with the deal he signs this offseason. “A few players have emerged as candidates for ‘wow’ numbers early in free-agency talks,” Fowler wrote on March 6.

According to Fowler, backing up Bills QB Josh Allen and learning a new offense in Buffalo under ex-offensive coordinator (and current New York Giants coach) Brian Daboll was one of the best things Trubisky could have done for his career.

Fowler: Teams Deciding Whether to Pay Trubisky Upwards of $10 Million a Year

“Teams are openly discussing whether Trubisky gets $10 million or more annually on a new deal,” Fowler added, noting the former Bears QB was the talk of the NFL scouting combine. “That his name is a hot one is not manufactured. It’s real. His career reset in Buffalo went very well, and teams that will look to draft a quarterback could sign Trubisky to start this year. A Trubisky pairing with a first-round quarterback such as Malik Willis wouldn’t shock a few teams. The Panthers, Steelers, Commanders, Giants and potential Broncos are believed to be in the mix here.”

It sounds like Trubisky, who has a 29-21 record as a starting quarterback, has interest from AFC and NFC squads alike. He only threw six passes for 75 yards and an interception in Buffalo, but over his career, he has completed 64.1% of his throws for 10,652 yards, 64 TDs and 38 interceptions, while also adding 1,081 yards and nine scores on the ground.

Bears Insiders: Matt Nagy’s Lack of Success Has Helped Trubisky

Fowler isn’t the only NFL insider reporting Trubisky is set to see some big-time money. “Mitch Trubisky is going to get paid,” a source told Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic during the combine.

“We know from Trubisky’s time in Chicago what a good teammate he was, but when surveying the quarterback landscape, Trubisky found himself in a nice position,” Jahns and Fishbain wrote. “The conversations about him shifted dramatically from 2020, when it became apparent the Bears were looking to move in a different direction. It’s actually thought that Trubisky will have his pick of destinations.”

Jahns and Fishbain also noted that the failures of former Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who was fired after the 2021 season along with ex-GM Ryan Pace, may have shifted how many in the league view Trubisky. Nagy’s units never finished higher than 21st in the league in total offense during his four-year tenure, and after Nagy refused to tailor his offense to suit the strengths of rookie QB Justin Fields in 2021, it “changed some opinions” of Trubisky, Jahns and Fishbain wrote.

It’s clear the former Bears starter is about to get a second chance. The only questions now are where, and for how much.

