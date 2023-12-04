Bears Encouraged to Sign Ravens’ Ball-Hawking DB as Eddie Jackson Replacement

In the likely event the Chicago Bears cut ties with starting safety Eddie Jackson next offseason, they may have an interesting and affordable option available to replace him in current Baltimore Ravens defensive back Geno Stone.

Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron composed a list of six players the Bears should pursue next offseason and he listed Stone as a potential successor to Jackson.

“I love Eddie Jackson, but I believe he is finishing his final year in Chicago,” Zimmerman wrote. “He’s arguably the weakest defender in the secondary now and he’s struggling to stay healthy. Stone could be had at a much more affordable rate and should, at minimum, equal Jackson’s production and keep the center of the secondary stabilized.”

The Bears would have a dead cap hit of $5.6 million in 2024 if Jackson were released, according to Spotrac. Jackson, who was a first-team-All-Pro in 2018, has a base salary of just over $14 million next season, but his performance has declined since that time. He has missed five games this season due to a foot injury and hasn’t played a complete season since his 2020 campaign.

Thus, it seems logical Chicago would want to move on when the season concludes. But what would it be getting in a player like Smith?

Bears Would Be Getting Ascending Player in Geno Stone

Geno picks off Geno! Geno Stone adds to his league-leading INT total. 📺: #SEAvsBAL on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc pic.twitter.com/KMDCc2JvKh — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023

Stone has played in 12 games and started eight for the Ravens this season. He has 49 tackles and eight passes defensed, and his six interceptions are ranked second in the NFL heading into Week 14. Just 24 years old, Stone is coming into his own in his first season as a starter in Baltimore.

A seventh-round pick for the Ravens out of Iowa in 2020, Stone has played predominantly on special teams over his first three years until this season. He had one interception over his first three years in the league prior to this season, which has been a breakout one of sorts.

“Geno has always been an instinctive player, a high-IQ football player,” Chris Hewitt, Ravens’ passing game coordinator and secondary coach, said, via the Baltimore Banner. “It’s all about the opportunity, and all the opportunities that he’s had even last year and even as a rookie, every time he’s come in, he’s played well.”

What Type of Contract Could Geno Stone Be Looking to Sign?

Geno Stone picked a great time for his 2nd career INT. (by @Fanduel) pic.twitter.com/bhlGEQuNUY — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2023

Zimmerman also emphasized that the Bears should add another defensive tackle and edge rusher to round out the defense. He’s absolutely right, but regardless of how the Bears may theoretically address both of those positions, a replacement for Jackson feels like a necessity. Stone is the perfect option.

Zimmerman’s contract projection for Stone is a three-year, $27 million deal with $15 million guaranteed. That would be a bargain deal for a young ball-hawk with tons of potential upside.

At 5’11” and 210 pounds, Stone is just an inch shorter than the 6-foot Jackson, but he’s faster and doesn’t have the injury history Jackson does. Adding Stone for $9 or $10 million per season would be a more affordable option than Jackson, and it would make the Bears younger in the secondary.

Jackson turns 30 years old on December 10, the day the Bears host the Detroit Lions Week 14. He may have to play lights out to stick around for the remainder of the season — and even then, it might not be enough.