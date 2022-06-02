Former Bears RB Found Dead at 38

Former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment on June 1.

“According to a source, police responded to a welfare check at Barber’s apartment because someone had called about a water leak. Police forced their way in,” Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. His cause of death remains unknown.

Barber spent seven years in the NFL, playing for the Cowboys from 2005 to 2010, while spending the 2011 season with the Bears. A fourth-round pick for the Cowboys in, Barber led the NFC with 14 rushing touchdowns in 2006, and he made the Pro Bowl the following year after a standout campaign that saw him rush for 975 yards and 10 TDs on 204 carries (4.8 yards-per-carry), while also catching 44 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

He finished his career with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 scores on the ground in addition to 1,330 receiving yards and six touchdowns through the air. He retired from the NFL in 2012.

Barber Had Mental Health Issues After Retirement, Per Hill’s Report

According to Hill, “Barber had been hospitalized twice for mental health evaluations since his retirement in 2012.”

The former running back was arrested in June of 2014 and held for mental evaluation after an incident in which he “had been speaking erratically” inside a church “and removed his jacket showing the congregants his firearm in public,” according to a report by TMZ.

He was also arrested in Frisco in 2019 on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief after he was alleged to have damaged two cars by running into them while on a jog, causing dents on the sides of each automobile.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant posted a compilation of Barber’s highlights nearly a year ago in July of 2021 and expressed concern over the well-being of his former teammate.

“As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner …. I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad…we are just a stat and moments to most people…” Bryant wrote.

As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner …. I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad…we are just a stat and moments to most people… https://t.co/V5oKxdAzOZ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 15, 2021

Bears Organization, Former Players Pay Tribute to Barber

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends,” the Bears organization released in a statement.

The Cowboys also released the following statement: “We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Several former Bears players, including Jerry Azumah, Charles Tillman and Thomas Jones, paid tribute to Barber on social media.

“This one hurts. Such a good dude,” Tillman tweeted shortly after the news of Barber’s death broke.

This one hurts. Such a good dude. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/jAOrM0rsla — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) June 2, 2022

“Condolences and Prayers to the Barber family and close friends,” Azumah wrote.

In his lone season with the Bears in 2011, Barber played in 11 games, starting one. He finished what would be his final year in the league with 422 yards and six touchdowns on 114 carries, also hauling in five passes for 50 yards.

