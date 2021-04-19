Bears Bringing Back Savvy Defensive Veteran: Report

Tashaun Gipson is heading back to the Windy City. The veteran safety is returning to play for the Chicago Bears for another year after playing alongside All-Pro Eddie Jackson in 2020. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, who first reported the news, the Bears are signing Gipson to a one-year deal. Chicago is also bringing back veterans Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson, so the safeties room is going to look pretty similar for the Bears this coming season.

Gipson, who is entering his 10th year in the league, played well in his brief stint in Chicago last year. The journeyman safety entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012, signing with the Cleveland Browns. He spent his first four years in Cleveland before heading to Jacksonville to play with the Jaguars, where he played for three seasons. He landed in Houston with the Texans for the 2019 season before finding a spot on Chicago’s defense last year.

Gipson Was Underrated Performer on Bears Defense Last Season

He started all 16 games for the Bears in 2020, and his two interceptions were tied for the team lead. He finished with 66 total tackles (48 solo), a fumble recovery and seven pass breakups, and he became a reliable presence for the Bears in the secondary. He earned a 67.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last year, and was particularly stout against the run, receiving a 71.3 run stopping mark.

He was also solid in coverage, earning a 64.7 grade after allowing a passer rating of 97.5 when targeted. In 1,054 total snaps, he allowed 22 catches on 31 targets, allowing opposing receivers three touchdowns and an average of 10.5 yards per reception on the season. He had just one penalty (a defensive holding call that was questionable) all season.

Gipson’s Return Brings Bears Defense Continuity it Hasn’t Had Since 2018

A sage veteran presence on the field and off, Gipson was praised for his leadership by former safeties coach Sean Desai, who the Bears promoted to defensive coordinator this offseason. “I think he’s given us some veteran leadership. His experience and savviness on the field really shows on tape,” Desai said last season, per Zack Pearson of 247 Sports.

“His confidence out there really shows,” Desai added. “Each week, he’s still learning and growing in this defense. I think that’s a great thing about him. He’s a nine or ten-year vet who’s still eager to learn and find more ways to try to make plays and contribute. He’s doing that each week. You see it, and you feel it. I think the small details and techniques that we’re coaching him on, he takes to heart. He tries to improve on them, so he’s been a great addition to the room.”

With Gipson and Jackson returning as the team’s two starting safeties, it will be the first time since the 2018 season Chicago will have the same two players starting at the position in back-to-back years.

