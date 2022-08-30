Bears Surprisingly Release Veteran Defender as Part of Final Roster Cuts: Report

Mario Edwards is set to be released as part of the Chicago Bears‘ final roster cuts.

The team has to whittle its roster down to 53 players by 4 PM on August 30, and Edwards is the first surprise cut made so far. The veteran defensive end spent the last two years in the Windy City, playing in 27 games and starting one. He finished with 25 total tackles (seven for loss), 12 QB hits, two pass breakups and 6.0 sacks, per Pro Football Reference.

Edwards’ release was first reported by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and the news was also corroborated by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network a few minutes later.

In addition to Edwards, the Bears waived offensive lineman Jean Delance with a non-football Illness designation, defensive lineman Trevon Coley and several undrafted rookies, including wide receiver Kevin Shaa, safety Jon Alexander, center Corey Dublin and running back De’Montre Tuggle.

Edwards Should Catch on Somewhere Else

Edwards, 28, was a second-round pick for the Raiders in 2015 (35th overall). Injuries plagued him early on in his career, but he has been relatively reliable since going down with a hip injury and playing in just two games his second season in the league. The 12 games he played last year for the Bears were the fewest he has played since 2016.

Over his seven-year NFL career, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Edwards has amassed 118 total tackles (19 for loss), 35 QB hits, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and 16.5 sacks in 86 games (25 starts).

He has played for the Raiders, Bears, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints, and his experience should make him attractive to teams in need of depth in the pass rushing department. He should land somewhere else at some point this season.

Not Playing in Preseason Hurt Edwards

Edwards played in 15 games during his first season with the Bears in 2020, but his playing time dipped in 2021, partly due to his being suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He also spent some time on the Reserve/COVID list last year.

With a new regime led by new general manager Ryan Poles and first-time head coach Matt Eberflus, Edwards needed to show he still belonged on defense. That didn’t happen, largely because he missed the entire preseason along with some of training camp. Still, his release comes is a bit of a surprise, as he was pegged by many to make the team’s final 53-man roster.

I had a feeling this would happen. Still, I put Mario Edwards on my final 53-man roster. https://t.co/gAg0Ygxli8 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 30, 2022

His release likely had some financial motivations behind it, as well. Edwards, who inked a three-year deal worth $11.6 million in 2020, was under contract with Chicago through the 2023 season, and was due just over $3.4 million in base salary this year, according to Over the Cap. By releasing him, the Bears will free up over $2.6 million in cap space this season.

