Bears Coach Lays Down Challenge for Velus Jones Jr. Heading Into Preseason

Velus Jones Jr. is going to have to prove himself this preseason if he wants to remain the No. 1 punt returner on the Chicago Bears‘ depth chart.

Chicago’s highest pick on offense last year, the Bears took Jones in the third round, and he struggled often, committing three turnovers during his rookie campaign. One of his fumbles came on a rushing play, but two came on punt returns, which is concerning.

In 2022, Jones returned 22 kicks for 607 yards (27.6 average per return) and he also returned five punts for a total of 35 yards (7.0 yard return average). Considering his struggles last season, some were wondering whether or not the Bears wide receiver would even make the team’s roster this year, but Jones has impressed so far during training camp.

When asked if Jones has earned the No. 1 spot at punt returner, Bears special teams coach Richard Hightower

“Velus has been growing,” Hightower responded. “He’s tracking the ball really well up to this point. He’s been doing everything we ask him to do. I wouldn’t read too much into all those depth charts at this time, because we’re just putting guys in different places, and they all know that. But he has definitely shown that he deserves to be where he is on that chart.”

Hightower also laid down a specific challenge for the second year gadget player.

Hightower on Velus Jones Jr.: ‘He’s Tracking the Ball Well’

Hightower acknowledged it may be difficult to gauge the talent of punt and kickoff returners specifically during the preseason, as there are limited opportunities for them. Still, Chicago’s coaching staff has liked what it has seen from Jones throughout camp.

The Bears special teams coach also spoke about how specifically Jones has improved when it comes to tracking punts.

“I’ve seen him get to the spot more quicker and efficiently than I’ve ever seen, and he’s more relaxed when the ball is coming down,” Hightower noted, before getting specific about what Jones can do to secure his spot: get into the end zone.

Hightower Wants a TD From Jones This Preseason

Velus Jones showed his value as a return man last night. The 25 year old rookie has the speed to hit a home run every time he touches the ball. I can see him getting a number of screens and end around throughout the season. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/2yOqgTTRRy — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 19, 2022

Hightower was then asked what Jones had to do to “lock down” the punt returning gig, and he didn’t hesitate in his response. “A touchdown. … A big 48-yard return would be good like he had last year in the preseason (against the Seattle Seahawks).” The play Hightower was referencing can be seen in the video shared by Clay Harbor above.

On offense as a rookie, Jones finished with seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown, adding nine carries for 103 yards and a score on the ground. If he can carry his improvements over to the offensive side of things, it could help Justin Fields and the Bears offense significantly.

“He’s come in, he’s done a lot of work this off season,” Hightower said about Jones on July 31. “He’s done a lot of work when he’s away, catching with several different punters. Really taking his catch load up from wear it was to what I is now on a daily basis and I just see a change in the human being from year one to year two. And he’s catching the ball better and he’s finishing better and he’s all around a better football player this time of year from what he was, to wear he was coming in.”

Jones didn’t find the end zone during the preseason in 2022, but it’s clear if he scores on a return this year, he’ll help himself quite a bit.