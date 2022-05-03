Former 2nd Overall Pick Wants to Make Comeback With Bears

Robert Griffin III hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020, but he’d be open to returning to play for the Chicago Bears.

The 32-year-old veteran quarterback appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on May 3 and discussed the 4.48-second 40-yard dash he ran at the annual ‘Run Rich Run‘ 40-yard dash, an annual charitable event Eisen founded to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

“I did get some calls because of that 4.48 40,” Griffin admitted, noting “a plethora of teams” contacted him after he ran the 40 in 4.48 seconds in the charity event. While he didn’t say which teams contacted him, he did get specific about where he would like to play again, naming the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Bears as his top three choices.

Griffin: Working With Justin Fields Would Be ‘Great Situation’

Griffin, who has spent seven seasons in the league, was clear: He’d like to play in the NFL again. “I’m a young guy, 32-years-old,” Griffin told Eisen. “We see guys like Tom Brady playing until they’re 45 … the desire to play is still there.”

The veteran signal-caller knows he has a rough path ahead if he wants to make a legitimate return, but he’s hoping there’s a team out there who will give him the kind of opportunity he had in 2017.

“After being out of football for a year, the likelihood of being able to get back in goes down significantly, but I did that in 2017 when I was out at the age of 27 and came back with the Baltimore Ravens,” Griffin said. “They gave me an opportunity to go in there and be a mentor for Lamar Jackson, so we’ll see if one of these teams that has a young quarterback want to bring me into the building and kind of be that for their young guy.”

Eisen asked Griffin if there were any teams he’d prefer to play for, and Griffin listed the Cowboys, Falcons and Bears. “Going to Chicago with Justin Fields to try to help as much as I possibly can in that quarterback room would be a great situation,” he said.

Griffin’s Career Marred By Series of Unfortunate Injuries

Griffin attended Baylor University, where he received myriad accolades, including winning the Heisman Trophy and getting named Associated Press College Football Player of the Year as a senior in 2011.

The second overall pick for Washington in 2012, RGIII won Rookie of the Year honors that year, completing 65.6% of his passes for 3,200 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Like Fields, RGIII was a threat with his legs, also rushing for 815 yards and seven scores as a rookie.

He had suffered a torn right ACL in 2009 at Baylor, but that knee injury didn’t affect his career the same way his fateful 2013 one did. Griffin tore his right ACL, LCL and meniscus in a 2013 Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks, and he was never the same after that.

Additionally, he dislocated his left ankle in 2014, fractured his left shoulder in 2016, suffered a hairline fracture in his right thumb in 2019 and suffered multiple concussions over his career.

RGIII Is in Broadcasting Now

Over his six seasons in the league, RGIII has played for Washington (2012-14), the Cleveland Browns (2016) and the Ravens (2018-20).

The ex-QB has been working as an analyst for ESPN since 2020, and he says he’s more than happy to continue on in his role there if he doesn’t get another opportunity in the NFL. He also noted he’s ready to re-enter the league immediately if an interested team comes calling.

“ESPN has been phenomenal,” Griffin added, in reference to his current broadcasting career, also noting that the network is aware of his desire to still play. “I know that they understand I still have a desire to play, and if an opportunity does arise, I’d go do it.”

The Bears just released veteran QB Nick Foles, but they already have Trevor Siemian to backup Fields, who enters his second season in 2022. Griffin coming to Chicago is highly unlikely, of course, but his interest in the team is largely a commentary on what he thinks of the Bears’ young QB.

It’ll be interesting to see if Griffin catches on anywhere, but it likely won’t be the Windy City.

