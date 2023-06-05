Free Agent Pitch Reunites Bears With Record-Setting Edge Rusher

The Chicago Bears just watched one of their former edge defenders in Leonard Floyd sign with a new team, but a reunion with a different ex-pass rusher remains possible.

Chicago traded away record-setting defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles last October in return for a fourth-round pick that turned into rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott. Now a free agent, Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago on Monday, June 5, floated the idea of the Bears bringing the three-time Pro-Bowl pass rusher back to the roster.

“Everyone in the Bears locker room loves Robert Quinn. He brought tangible veteran leadership to the team, so for that reason alone the Bears might want to bring him back,” Shapiro wrote. “However, Quinn was ‘highly upset’ when he was traded last year, so he may not want to return. In 2021, Quinn set a Bears record with 18.5 sacks, but his production dropped sharply last year. He only managed one sack in 13 games.”

Robert Quinn Fits With Bears Defense on Cheaper Contract

General manager Ryan Poles explained the thinking behind dealing Quinn during an interview ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.