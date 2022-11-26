Jets Coach Robert Saleh Puts Justin Fields on Notice

The Chicago Bears visit the New York Jets Week 12, and they’re likely to be without starting quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears (3-8) have won five games in a row against the Jets and are 4-1 when playing in New York, but getting a victory without Fields will be tough. The second-year quarterback suffered a separated left shoulder, also partially tearing ligaments in the area. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says Fields will be a game-time decision, so it may come down to how the young signal-caller feels on game day.

Fields has scored a passing and a rushing touchdown in each of his last five games, and he has also tallied a league-leading 834 rushing yards on the season, tops among all quarterbacks. It’s likely he’ll miss the game, but whether it’s Fields or his backup Trevor Siemian out there, Jets coach Robert Saleh has a message for the guy set to be under center for Chicago.

Robert Saleh: If Justin Fields Plays, ‘We Will Hit Him’

The Jets have 32 sacks in 10 games, which is currently tied for fifth in the NFL, and Saleh says he isn’t going to worry about Fields’ injury — he’s going showing no mercy whether the young QB plays or not.

“If he plays, we will hit him,” Saleh said about Fields, via the New York Daily News. “If he doesn’t play, we will do our best to hit the next guy.”

On third downs this season, Fields has been elusive and hard to bring down as a runner, rushing for 395 yards, a league high. Baltimore Ravens All-Pro Lamar Jackson is in second place with 235 yards. Fields’ 30 first downs rushing are also the best in the league, so if he plays and the Jets rush him, particularly on third down, the young QB could get the best of them.

“He is probably one of the most dynamic runners and that’s not just as a quarterback, that’s as a wide receiver, running back, whatever the case may be, in the NFL right now,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said about the young signal-caller, via The Chicago Tribune.

“Then beyond that, is a guy with phenomenal arm talent, which he doesn’t get enough credit for,” Ulbrich added. “I think he’s growing as far as seeing the game and understanding the game. But the arm talent is absolutely there, he can throw a deep ball, he has great touch and feel and power.”

Bears Insider: Justin Fields Likely Won’t Play vs Jets

According to insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, “two sources said they believe there is a high likelihood Siemian will start.” Per Biggs, “The scenario of Siemian starting would not come as a surprise given the organization doesn’t want to see Fields suffer further injury during a season in which he has shown promise.”

Thus, it’s looking like it’s going to be the Trevor Siemian show against the Jets. The Bears backup says he’s ready if and when his number is called.

“Every week, you’re ready to go,” Siemian said, per Biggs. “You anticipate to play every week truly. That’s how you have to prepare to stay in it. No different than any other week.”