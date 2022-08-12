‘Potential Tampering’ Scandal Facing Bears Amid Roquan Smith Drama

The Roquan Smith saga has just gotten a tad more interesting and quite a bit more bizarre.

The Chicago Bears and their fifth-year linebacker are currently engaged in a standoff of growing proportions after Smith publicly requested a trade on August 9. The 25-year-old LB said in a statement that the Bears “have left me no choice other than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table.”

The Bears have not yet given Smith permission to seek a trade, and first-year general manager Ryan Poles responded to the LB’s trade request by doubling down on the team’s plans to keep Smith in Chicago.

Smith has been rumored to be negotiating on his own behalf, and isn’t believed to have an agent representing him. But now, according to NFL insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “a person purporting to represent Smith has been calling other teams in order to gauge potential trade interest.”

Florio: Potential Tampering Trap Is Being Set

While the Bears not giving Smith permission to seek a trade is one issue, another problem is that the person said to be calling other NFL teams on Smith’s behalf “isn’t an NFLPA-certified agent.”

This could be present a potential tampering situation for teams that spoke to the individual claiming to represent Smith.

“The person is setting up a potential tampering trap for any team that either engages in conversations regarding Smith or fails to promptly notify the Bears of the impermissible contact,” Florio wrote, adding:

“It’s unclear whether Smith would have any problems for attempting to instigate tampering. But this is far different than a team reaching out to a player or his agent. This is a player, who isn’t represented, trying to generate trade interest at a time when his current team has not authorized trade talks.”

