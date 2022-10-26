Bears Star Breaks Down, Exits Interview After Robert Quinn Trade

In a relatively unsurprising move, the 3-4 Chicago Bears have traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (6-0). Quinn, who has never been part of a playoff-winning team, will now get a chance to play for a contender.

As first reported by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Bears will get a future fourth-round pick in exchange for the 32-year-old defender. Chicago will also eat the majority of the veteran’s hefty salary. More on that later.

In his 12 years in the NFL, Quinn has experienced just one winning season, so on some level, he may be excited to join a playoff-bound franchise — although his teammates will surely be sad to see him go.

Bears two-time All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith was speaking to the media when he learned Quinn had been traded, and he was visibly shaken by the news. “That sucks,” was all the 25-year-old linebacker could muster before excusing himself from the podium.

Quinn spent his last three seasons in Chicago, where he played alongside Smith. It’s clear based on Smith’s emotional reaction that Quinn’s presence was a formidable one in the Bears’ locker room. Quinn was voted one of the team’s four captains, but general manager Ryan Poles and the new regime are in the throes of a rebuild, and getting rid of older players with hefty contracts has been part of Poles’ agenda from the get-go.

In 2022, Quinn’s cap hit is $17.13 million, and he is set to have cap hits of $18.2 million in 2023 and $17.23 million in 2024, per Over the Cap.

The three-time Pro Bowl defensive end has played in 163 career games (142 starts) and has amassed 32 forced fumbles, 176 QB hits, 109 tackles-for-loss and 102 sacks.