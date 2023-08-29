Bears Roster Cut Tracker: Rookie DE Waived After Standout Preseason

The NFL’s roster cutdown day for the 2023 season has finally arrived, and the Chicago Bears are already well on their way to the 53-man roster limit.

The Bears got a head start with the cutdown ahead of their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills when they waived wide receiver Joe Reed and tight end Jared Pinkney with injury designations and placed wide receiver Dante Pettis and safety Adrian Colbert on season-ending injured reserve, where they will not count against their 53-man total.

Here’s a live tracker for all the other roster moves the Bears have made over the past few days to get down to the 53-man roster limit before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline:

P.J. Walker, QB

Walker struggled during the preseason for the Bears and had been losing ground to undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent in their battle for the backup quarterback job behind starter Justin Fields, but his release was still a bit unexpected considering the Bears had guaranteed about $2 million of the two-year, $4 million deal he signed in March. Rather than making a financially motivated decision, though, the Bears proved with Walker’s release that they are willing to take a hit if the talent is not living up.

Source: Official announcement.

Daurice Fountain, WR

Fountain was the Bears’ leading receiver in the preseason, hauling in seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but a logjam of talent at the position made it unlikely that he would be able to crack the active-roster rotation. Still, the 27-year-old should be a top candidate for Chicago’s practice squad if he clears the waiver wire.

Source: Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

Nsimba Webster, WR

Even after Dante Pettis landed on injured reserve, Webster never really stood much of a chance of making the Bears’ 53-man roster with D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, fourth-round rookie Tyler Scott, Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. all bringing more value to the roster than him. He could return to their practice squad for a third consecutive season, but it might be best for both sides to make a clean break.

Source: Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

Alex Leatherwood, OG

Leatherwood was another case of the Bears cutting an unsatisfactory talent instead of feeling pressure to keep him due to money owed. They had claimed him off the waivers during last year’s cutdown deadline after his original team, the Las Vegas Raiders, gave up on him, but he struggled to show out at the offensive tackle position and eventually moved to guard, where he had been competing for a backup spot during training camp.

Ultimately, the Bears decided it would be in their best interest to ditch Leatherwood, even with them on the hook for his remaining $4.59 million in guaranteed money.

Source: Official announcement.

Gabe Houy, OG (Injured)

Houy, an undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh, was vying for a practice-squad spot with the Bears for the 2023 season, but his fate was seemingly sealed on Saturday when he was carted off the field with an injury during the team’s finale against Buffalo.

Source: Official announcement.

Logan Stenberg, OG

Stenberg was claimed off the waivers from the Detroit Lions on August 11 and saw action in the Bears’ final two preseason games, allowing one pressure and one hurry over his 27 pass-blocking snaps and receiving the team’s second-highest run-blocking grade (84.3) behind Borom. Chicago trading for Dan Feeney from the Miami Dolphins, though, likely deterred them from keeping him around on their initial roster.

Source: Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Bobby Haskins, OT

Undrafted out of USC, Haskins played 33 preseason snaps at the right tackle position and held up nicely in his most extended reps against Indianapolis in the second game, allowing no pressures or sacks over 14 pass-blocking snaps with a strong 80.3 grade from Pro Football Focus. He allowed a pressure and a hurry on just two snaps against the Bills, though, which could hurt his chances of returning to the practice squad.

Source: Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

Kellen Diesch, OT

Diesch was considered a candidate for one of the backup offensive tackle spots on the Bears’ 2023 roster and performed well over his three-game preseason run, surrendering just one sack and four pressures over 52 pass-blocking snaps and looking formidable in the run game. With Larry Borom outperforming him, though — and a waiver wire that could offer more experienced tackle options — the Bears opted to cut him loose.

Diesch could be another promising candidate for the Bears’ practice squad.

Source: Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

Andrew Brown, IDL

Brown had the deck stacked against him a bit in his quest for a roster spot after the Bears signed Andrew Billings in free agency and drafted three new rookies, including second-round Gervon Dexter Sr. and third-rounder Zacch Pickens. It didn’t help that the 27-year-old did little to distinguish himself in the preseason, finishing with five pressures, five hurries and four tackles over his 66 total exhibition snaps. He could provide depth on the practice squad, but the Bears likely have stronger options.

Source: Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

Bravvion Roy, IDL

The Bears signed Roy — a former 15-game starter for the Carolina Panthers — during the second week of training camp to add more depth to the interior of their defensive line, but he struggled to make a compelling roster case for himself in the preseason with just one tackle and one pressure over 48 defensive snaps. He finished as the seventh-lowest-graded defensive player (41.0) on the Bears’ roster in the preseason, per PFF.

Source: Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

D’Anthony Jones, DE

Jones, an undrafted rookie out of Houston, generated the second-most eight pressures for the Bears in the preseason behind former starter Trevis Gipson (14) and looked like he could have an outside shot at cracking the rotation thanks to his dominant play off the edge, but the signing of Yannick Ngakoue in early August and the emergence of Terrell Smith as a quality rotational option left no spots left for him on the roster.

If Jones clears waivers, the Bears could continue to develop him on the practice squad.

Source: Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 News.

Davion Taylor, LB

The Bears shuffled around their bottom-depth pieces at the linebacker position a few times during training camp with Tremaine Edmunds and Jack Sanborn each dealing with injuries, but the competition never felt like it truly extended beyond Dylan Cole and Mykal Walker for the fifth spot in the linebacker rotation, which generally demands a certain quality of special teams play that Taylor never showed in the preseason.

Source: Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

Barrington Wade, LB

Another linebacker who was added mid-camp, Wade played in every preseason game and was a relatively active member of their special teams (35 snaps), but he was unable to set himself apart in a race for, likely, just one depth spot in the rotation.

Source: Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

Michael Ojemudia, CB

Ojemudia was a 2020 third-round pick for the Denver Broncos who seemed like he could have a shot at earning a depth role with the Bears after a strong preseason. He was dominant in coverage over his three exhibition performances, allowing three receptions for 29 yards on nine targets and recording four pass breakups — including three breakups he recorded in the finale against the Bills as a perimeter corner.

Don’t be surprised if the Bears bring him back for the practice squad. If an injury strikes during the season, he would make sense as their top game-day elevation option.

Source: Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.