Bears Waive 3, Place 2 on Injured Reserve, Including Promising DL

The Chicago Bears have cut their roster down to the required 80 players, waiving three and placing two more on the injured reserve list. Offensive lineman Badara Traore was waived early on August 24, the team announced on Twitter, and insider Brad Biggs first reported later in the day via Twitter that Chicago was also releasing o-lineman Dareuan Parker and running back CJ Marable.

Biggs also noted that the Bears had placed two players on IR: safety Jordan Lucas and veteran defensive lineman Mike Pennel, and the team made it official minutes later:

We have waived C.J. Marable & Dareuan Parker and placed Jordan Lucas & Mike Pennel on IR.https://t.co/n7FPSrYb4V — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 24, 2021

In one week, the Bears will need to release 27 more players in order to get their roster trimmed down to 53.

Pennel, Lucas Could Still Be Moved Up to Active Roster

Pennel is the team’a third-string nose tackle, behind starter Eddie Goldman and rookie Khyiris Tonga, and he performed well enough in the team’s first preseason game in order to pique some interest. In Chicago’s first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, Pennel had two tackles (one for loss), a quarterback hit and a sack. Depending on the severity of the injury, he could be back in three or more weeks. He played in 14 regular season games last year while with the Kansas City Chiefs, which gives him more NFL experience than Lucas, Traore, Marable and Parker combined.

Same for Lucas, who played in a total of 49 games with the Dolphins and Chiefs before signing with the Bears last year. He opted out due to concerns about COVID-19, and has yet to play a down in a regular season game for Chicago. Lucas registered one tackle in the Bears’ first preseason game, but he also muffed a punt while on the return unit. He could be added to the active roster eventually, as he’s the fourth safety listed behind Eddie Jackson, Deon Bush and Marqui Christian on the depth chart.

The other players waived weren’t expected to make the 53-man roster. Both Marable and Parker caught on with Chicago as undrafted free agent rookies this year, while Traore was an UDFA in 2020, spending the season on the Bears’ practice squad.

Pennel’s Experience Could Be Important for Bears

Goldman is back with the team after opting out last season, and while he has no chance of getting usurped by the rookie Tonga on the roster, if injury should strike, the Bears would be in a bit of a pickle at nose tackle.

Pennel is a seven-year veteran who has played in 91 games with the Green Bay Packers, Chiefs and New York Jets. Tonga has shown flashes this preseason, registering two QB hits and two tackles in the Bears’ preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he has yet to register an NFL snap. Having a solid run-stuffer in the middle is key for any successful defense, and Chicago has to be hoping Pennel returns sooner rather than later to give that d-line more depth.

