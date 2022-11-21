Falcons Repeatedly Troll Bears & Their Fans After Win

The Chicago Bears dropped their fourth game in a row against the Atlanta Falcons Week 11, losing 27-24 on the road.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields went 14-21 for 153 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss, also leading the team in rushing with 85 yards. The second-year QB was sacked four times and he left Mercedes-Benz Stadium a bit hobbled, injuring his left shoulder in the loss.

It was a homecoming of sorts for the Bears quarterback, a Kennesaw, Georgia native, who had several friends and family members in attendance. There was also a strong showing from Bears fans in the crowd, which included a group of fans dressed like ex-coach Mike Ditka. Celebrating a bachelor party, the gang of Ditkas went viral pregame, and later became the target of a troll job once the game was over.

“Sorry for ruining your Bear Bachelor Party,” the Falcons official account tweeted, along with the photo of the Ditkas. It was the first of a few troll jobs courtesy of the team’s official account.

Sorry for ruining your Bear Bachelor Party https://t.co/JGaN80sIfe — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

Falcons Twitter Also Brings Club Dub Back

Several former Bears players are currently members of the Falcons and were active for the Week 11 game, including: running back/return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson, who ran back a 103-yard kickoff for a touchdown, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, tight end MyCole Pruitt, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson.

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace, who was fired after the 2021 regular season, also currently serves as senior personnel executive for Atlanta, so there were likely several very happy individuals on the Falcons side at the end of the game.

After shading Chicago fans once, Falcons Twitter later took a shot at a postgame celebration that gained popularity in 2018 when Pace and former head coach Matt Nagy led the Bears. Under Nagy, Chicago celebrated wins with “Club Dub,” which usually involved dancing, music and ambient lighting in the locker room when the game was over.

who gave ryan pace access to the twitter account https://t.co/yAarKudOXD — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 20, 2022

Bears Let Another One Slip Away in Atlanta

The Bears were up 17-7 with just over four minutes to go in the second quarter, but they managed just seven points in the entire second half, and the Falcons eked out a win.

“I told the guys at the end of the game, offense, defense, kicking, we have to play complementary football in the fourth quarter and we have to do that in order to seal these games,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said after the loss. “I love the way the guys fought. They battled and were in it all the way till the end of the game. We just have to execute better at the end.”

“Obviously, we are not accomplishing our main goal which is winning,” Eberflus added. “That’s an important thing, but there’s also another process to that. We always look at the good and the bad in every game, so we want to look at this and say, ‘How can we improve on this.’ We are building a football team here, so we’ve got to keep on improving.”

The Bears visit the New York Jets Week 12, where they will look to score 24 or more points for the sixth straight game.