Bears GM Makes Definitive Statement About QB Justin Fields

Ryan Poles wants everyone to know Justin Fields is the guy in Chicago.

The new Bears GM made the rounds on a few 670 The Score shows on May 6, discussing his first several months as general manager, while also sharing his thoughts on his second-year quarterback.

“My level of belief [in him] is sky high,” Poles said about Fields on the Mully & Haugh Show. “The way this guy is moving around the building right now is he is locked in, he is focused, he wants to be great. He’s a first-in last-out guy and he’s pulling this team together. And you can tell the effect he has on other people. All these guys, they’re showing up, they’re going to work, they’re doing extra with him.”

Poles: Fields Is ‘Locked in’ With New OC

Fields wasn’t immediately named the team’s starter as a rookie last year, but he took over for Andy Dalton Week 2 and never looked back. He missed five games due to injuries and a positive COVID test, and finished the season with a 58.9 completion percentage, 1,870 yards passing, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. He also had 420 yards and two TDs on the ground.

With Fields unquestionably the guy moving forward, Poles says the young signal-caller is getting along well with the team’s new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy.

“He’s locked in with Luke,” Poles noted in his Mully & Haugh appearance. “It’s really cool to see. His presence is showing up and he’s starting to take over. Obviously, we’ve got to get to camp and we’ve got to get to preseason games and there’s a long journey here and there will be some ups and downs, especially with a new system that he’s got to get through. And I know he’s cleaning up some techniques. So, it’s all not going to be perfect. But it’s coming and my belief is sky high with him.”

Poles Addresses Roster Questions, Criticisms In a later media appearance on the same day, Poles doubled down on his belief in Fields. “We’re all in on Justin,” Poles said on the Kap & J Hood Show. “I believe in Justin. Our staff believes in Justin. And like I’ve said from the beginning, we’re going to set this up for him to succeed.” The Bears GM also addressed questions posed by some analysts about whether the team has surrounded Fields with enough talent on the offensive line and at wide receiver heading into Year 2. “I’ve gotten a lot of questions: ‘But what about receiver?’ We’re going to do the best we can with the roster. We’re going to improve the roster as well, but we’re also going to [work on improving] the scheme, the technique. Our coaches are hard at work and so is Justin. Justin is grinding right now. He’s putting in the time. The leadership is coming out of him, so I’m excited.” Poles also hinted the team isn’t done signing players that will help Fields. “We’re never done. This front office is going to be relentless with talent,” he added.

