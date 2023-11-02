Bears’ GM Ryan Poles & DE Montez Sweat Break Silence on Possible Extension

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles says he has every intention to sign recently acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat to a contract extension.

The Bears sent a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for the 27-year-old defensive end on October 31. The only logical reason Poles would give up valuable draft capital in exchange for Sweat’s services is that the team plans to keep the pass rusher long term.

“Nothing official on the schedule at this point, but I am told the Bears will at least make an effort to try to sign Sweat to a long-term deal before the end of the season,” NFL insider Dan Graziano wrote on November 1.

It looks as though the Bears are already trying. “I feel really confident that we can get a deal done,” Poles said on November 1, adding:

“It’s hard to put a timeline on it, but I’m hoping it won’t take too long.”

Montez Sweat Says His Agents Are Talking to Bears About New Contract

Sweat spoke with the media a day after getting traded to the Windy City. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $11.7 million deal with Washington. When asked whether a new contract was on his mind, the new Bears defender answered in the affirmative.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s thought about. Obviously, a player always wants to have security playing the sport that we’re playing but I mean I’m sure everything will work itself out,” Sweat said. “I’m sure my agents are talking about it, my agents and them are talking about something. But I’m not really in any of it right now. I’m just ready to get to work.”

Sweat was also asked if he needed to see certain things from the Bears organization, such as a strong culture or a guaranteed sum of money, before committing to the team long-term.

“I think all that goes into play from financial to the people around me to the players in the building, all that type of stuff like that,” Sweat replied. But as I said, I just got here. I’m still trying to figure out where I’m going to lay my head at tonight.”

Montez Sweat Should Contribute Immediately on Defense for Bears

Sacks this season: – Montez Sweat: 6.5 – Entire Bears defensive line: 6.5 https://t.co/ELaEJCxDhQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 31, 2023

The Bears have the fewest sacks in the NFL (10) through eight games. Yannick Ngakoue currently leads Chicago with 2.0 sacks. Sweat, who has 6.5 sacks so far this season, should make an immediate impact on the Bears defensive line.

The 6-foot-6, 262-pound DE has played 239 pass rush snaps so far this season, and has amassed 15 hurries and four QB hits, per PFF. A legit game-wrecker, Sweat has also forced two fumbles and has 10 tackles-for-loss in eight starts.

Some have wondered weather Chicago made the right choice by adding Sweat instead of his former teammate, Chase Young, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for third-round pick. That remains to be seen and will play out over the next season or two, but there was far less risk for Chicago in terms of injury by adding Sweat.

Young has never played a full season since entering the league in 2020. He suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his right leg in 2021. Sweat has only missed time in one of his five seasons; in 2021, when he fractured his jaw.

He’s healthy this season, and off to a good start. He should see the field Week 9 when the Bears visit the New Orleans Saints.