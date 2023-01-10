Bears GM Sends Clear Message on Potentially Drafting a QB

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles doesn’t sound like someone who wants to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Poles held his end-of-season press conference with reporters at Halas Hall on Tuesday, January 10, and was asked about the speculation that has been swirling about the possibility of the Bears selecting at quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick despite having a former first-round pick in Justin Fields as their starter.

While Poles didn’t go as far as to completely rule it out, he made it crystal clear where he and the organization stand on that possibility coming to life in April’s draft.

“We’re going to do the same as we’ve always done, we’re going to evaluate the draft class,” Poles told reporters on Tuesday. “But I would say this: I’d have to be absolutely blown away to make that type of decision.”

Poles understands the power that comes with holding the No. 1 overall pick and how important it can be to keep their intentions a secret for the sake of leverage. If he declared outright that the Bears have no interest in taking a quarterback with the first pick of the draft, it would lessen their ability to potentially trade the No. 1 pick to a quarterback-needy team feeling the urge to move up for their guy.

“We can evaluate the talent there, we can see what player presents himself in that [No. 1] position to help us. And then we can also look at the scenarios,” Poles said. “If the phones go off and there are certain situations where we think [a trade] can help us, then we’ll go down that avenue, too. So, I think we have really good flexibility to help this team regardless if it’s making the pick there or moving back a little bit or moving back a lot, we’ll be open-minded about everything.”

Poles Says He Wasn’t Rooting for the No. 1 Overall Pick

While most fans in Chicago were elated to see the Houston Texans pull off a comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts that allowed the Bears to clinch the No. 1 overall pick on Sunday, Poles said, even now, he still feels a little uncomfortable when people congratulate him and the Bears for landing the top pick in the upcoming draft.

“Losing, it hurts. You always expect to win more than three games,” Poles said. “I got home and one of my buddies from the neighborhood drove by and was, ‘Hey, congratulations for the No. 1 overall pick!’ I’m still not in that mindset right now. It hurts. It hurts to be in that position. Obviously, the opportunities and things that come from that, I hope that helps us, but you’re always expecting to win. You don’t want to be in this position.”

As a first-year general manager, Poles’ instincts about wanting to win games are understandable, but he could feel differently about how it all turned out when the 2023 season opens given the resources they now have to work with.

Along with the No. 1 overall pick — which could be traded for additional picks and potentially a player — the Bears also own the Baltimore Ravens’ second- and fifth-round picks from the Roquan Smith trade and have an additional pick in the fourth round (via the Philadelphia Eagles) for trading them Robert Quinn. In total, Chicago has eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft and are set to pick in every round except for the sixth.

Poles Expected Fields to be Bears’ Starting QB in 2023

While the offseason is bound to be filled with speculation about the Bears possibly drafting either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud at No. 1 overall regardless of Poles’ words, the fans who are eager to see Fields continue to grow in Year 3 will be happy to know that Poles expects Fields to be their starting quarterback when the 2023 season begins.

“Yeah, we had good conversations,” Poles said when asked directly if he plans on Fields being the starter in 2023. “I’m excited for the direction he’s going and, as I mentioned before, he knows where he has to improve … so we’re excited about his development and where he goes next. He showed ability to be impactful with his legs. There’s flashes with his arm. Now, if we can put that together, I think we have something really good.”

It was hard to miss the electric play Fields brought to the Bears with his legs. Had he not been shut down with a hip injury for the final game of the regular season, there was a decent chance he would have broken Lamar Jackson’s single-season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206). Fields finished just 63 yards shy of tying Jackson, but it was enough to prove to the Bears that they have an explosive playmaker who can evade danger and keep crumbling plays alive with his legs.

Now, the emphasis needs to be on Fields improving as a passer during the 2023 offseason. Some of that will fall directly on Fields, putting in the work and honing his technique and decision-making so he looks more comfortable in the pocket next year. Another part of it depends on what help Poles can help get him during the offseason, especially with no clear-cut No. 1 receiver on their roster at the moment.

“As a passer, [we’re looking] just for things to slow down mentally [for him] and then be able to react and anticipate quicker,” Poles said. “Obviously, with that, we have to continue to build around him so he can do that consistently as well.”