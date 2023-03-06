Bears GM Ryan Poles Reveals Expected Return for No. 1 Pick

Poles: ‘It Feels Like an Opportunity to Heal’ The Bears

Whatever decision Poles makes with the No. 1 pick, the circumstances couldn’t be much better for the second-year general manager as he continues rebuilding the Bears. Not only does he possess the top pick in the draft that can be flipped for new assets, but he also has nearly $100 million in cap space at his disposal to extend valued players, sign new free agents and potentially facilitate the acquisition of veterans through a trade.

The Bears are also in the fortunate position of owning the No. 1 pick and being comfortable with the quarterback they have in Justin Fields. Poles has multiple times said he expects Fields to be their starting quarterback for the 2023 season, and he kept up with that messaging when speaking with King, telling him “we’ve got to see it through” in regards to giving Fields a shot at being their franchise quarterback in 2023.

“I believe in building something to sustain success for a long period of time,” Poles said in King’s post-Combine column. “To me, that’s gotta be through the draft. This is just a chance to load up this team up with a bunch of opportunity and flexibility to do that. It’s time for this organization. The [practice] facility and offices were just built. The new president [Kevin Warren] comes in, and we think in the same innovative way, I think. We’re in position to have a new stadium. Now, with this opportunity with the first pick, it feels like an opportunity to kind of heal some of the things that happened before and become a really good team. Everything feels right.”

Could Houston Trade Position Bears for Draft-Day Frenzy?

The Bears are going to keep things relatively tight-lipped until they have pulled the trigger on a trade for the No. 1 overall pick, but there is one strategy that could make sense in terms of maximizing their return — and it involves the Houston Texans.

The Texans shot themselves in the foot when they won their regular-season finale on a two-point conversion (thanks, Lovie!), effectively handing the Bears the No. 1 overall selection and bumping them — a quarterback-deprived team — down to the No. 2 spot. Now, the Texans are in a situation where another team could leap them to select their preferred quarterback and may have to consider moving up to get their guy.

Should the Texans decide a jump is necessary, the Bears could easily accommodate their needs and move down to No. 2 overall in exchange for the Texans’ second-round pick (No. 33 overall). Then, from the No. 2 spot, Chicago could head into draft night and play the field with other trade suitors who will be desperate to get one of the other top four quarterback prospects in the 2023 class. A maneuver like that would allow the Bears to recoup the value they traded away for Chase Claypool and still be in a situation to get another major haul from another team. Worst case, they stay at No. 2 overall and take their top defensive target — likely Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter or Tyree Wilson.

Will Houston feel the urgency and make the move up, though? Or will Texans general manager Nick Caserio feel comfortable sitting at No. 2? Only time will tell.