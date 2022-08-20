Bears’ Top Rookie Undergoes Surgery After New Injury: Report

Chicago Bears second-round safety Jaquan Brisker didn’t play in the team’s second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, and now we know why.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus met with the media on August 20 after practice and revealed Brisker had a hand injury with no timetable for his return. Shortly after Eberflus spoke, however, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the rookie safety recently had surgery on his thumb, and should be ready to go for the team’s Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

#Bears impressive rookie safety Jaquan Brisker recently underwent surgery to repair a thumb injuey, source said. It’s been fixed now and Brisker has a real chance to be ready for Week 1. Brisker stood out early in camp, but has been sidelined the last few days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2022

The injury bug has been biting the Bears frequently this preseason, as Brisker’s fellow rookie, center Doug Kramer, suffered a Lisfranc injury that ended his season before it began. Linebacker Matt Adams also left the Bears’ preseason game against the Seahawks with an injury, and fullback Kari Blasingame was spotted on the sideline with a cast, as Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic captured via Twitter.

Brisker Got the League’s Attention in His Debut vs. Kansas City

Brisker had four tackles (three solo, one for loss) to go with a pass breakup in 25 snaps in Chicago’s 19-14 preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The young safety impressed fans and the coaching staff alike, flying to the ball and making play after play.

After Brisker’s debut, Eberflus was asked for his thoughts on the team’s new playmaking rookie. “The tackling,” Eberflus said. “Deflecting the ball, I think he should have had maybe a takeaway or two. He was high-energy. Man, he likes to hit. I really liked that aggressive style for him, how he’s playing right now.”

A standout for three years at Penn State, Brisker has a chance to establish himself as one of the best young rookie defensive backs in the league — but he’ll have to stay healthy for that to happen. Hopefully, this is just a hiccup, and Brisker will be ready to make life difficult for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance Week 1.

