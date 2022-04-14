Bears Meet With ‘Under the Radar’ QB for 2nd Time: Report

The Chicago Bears are showing a good deal of interest in a young quarterback prospect leading up to the 2022 NFL draft.

Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the Bears had a virtual meeting with South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun on April 13. It was the second time Oladokun has met with the Bears. The first was in March at the NFLPA Bowl in Pasadena, as PFN first reported.

Kyed called Oladokun an intriguing “under the radar” prospect for Chicago, and there’s a great deal to appreciate about the young QBs game.

Chris Oladokun: Background & Stats

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound QB began his collegiate career at South Florida in 2016. He redshirted that year and served as backup as a true freshman in 2017. He went 22-44 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and an interception the following year in limited opportunities, and he elected to transfer after that season.

He transferred to Samford University in 2019, where he finally got the opportunity to lead, and he made the most of it. He led the Bulldogs in rushing TDs that year (8), completing 62.1% of his passes for 2,058 yards, 18 TDs and seven interceptions in 12 games while adding 491 yards on the ground. He chose to transfer again just a few games into the 2020 season, landing at SDSU, where he had a breakout 2021 campaign with the Jackrabbits, leading them to an 11-4 overall mark.

Oladokun completed 62% of his passes for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. Additionally, he had 166 yards and two rushing scores while also catching — yes, catching — two TDs.

An elusive runner, plays like the one below were a common occurrence for the 24-year-old quarterback, who spent a total of six years in the collegiate ranks.

His arm isn’t bad, either:

Oladokun Could Land on Chicago’s Practice Squad as UDFA

Oladokun will likely be an undrafted free agent signing somewhere once the draft concludes, and if he lands in the Windy City, he’ll be competing with Ryan Willis for the third QB spot behind starter Justin Fields and backup Trevor Siemian.

At 24, he’ll be older than most QBs who enter the league, but that maturity could be a good thing.

“I didn’t grow up watching cartoons, grew up watching SportsCenter and all the highlights that would come on after school,” the young QB told Oliver Hodgkinson of Pro Football Network in March of 2021. “I always saw myself in that light. ‘One day, that’s going to be me they’re talking about.’ It’s something that I’ve worked really hard to get to.”

Oladokun also made a solid pitch for why teams should take a chance on him:

“I think, you look back at all my years, the thing that jumps off the tape is how I was able to extend plays, make explosive plays outside of the pocket with both my arm and my legs,” he added. “Also, I’ve won from the pocket. That was a big thing for me. Showing NFL scouts that I can stand in there and throw a 20-yard dig route down the middle of the field on a rope and take a hit, take a shot, and get back up and keep the drive moving.”

The Bears must have liked what they saw enough to meet with Oladokun twice. We’ll see if those meeting lead to anything.

