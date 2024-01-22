Hi, Subscriber

Bears Close to Deal Making NFC Rival Coach Team’s New Offensive Coordinator

Shane Waldron, Geno Smith

Getty Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chicago Bears have appear to have found the next leader of their offense.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported early Monday morning, January 22, that the team is nearing a deal with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to work in the same position for Chicago.

“The #Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, per sources,” Pelissero posted to X. “Waldron, 44, spent the past three seasons as Seattle’s OC. Now he’s expected to land in Chicago, which owns the No. 1 pick with a big question looming at QB.”

