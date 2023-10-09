Bears Encouraged to ‘Open the Checkbook’ for NFL’s No. 2 Sack Leader

Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen is currently tied for second in the NFL in sacks with 6.0 through five games and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Considering their need for pass rushers, should the Chicago Bears try to bring him aboard next offseason?

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report thinks so.

“Allen projects to be one of the top pass-rushers available in free agency with 33.5 career sacks, including six on the current campaign,” Holder wrote on October 9. “Spotrac projects the Bears to have about $97 million in cap space this offseason, so they should open up the checkbook and sign a 26-year-old who could be a building block of their defense moving forward.”

The Bears signed veteran Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year deal prior to the regular season, and he leads the team in sacks with 2.0, but you can bet Chicago will be looking to add talented pass rushers in either the draft, free agency, or both — and Allen should be near the top of their list.

What Could Jags’ Josh Allen Command in Free Agency Next Offseason?

Josh Allen ices the game for the #Jaguars! Allen racks up 3️⃣ sacks in the London victory❕pic.twitter.com/R2EbsGW8Qo — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 1, 2023

Allen, 26, has played in 62 games (48 starts) since getting drafted seventh overall by the Jags in 2019. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after netting 10.5 sacks, which remains a career high.

Last season, in 17 games, Allen had 57 tackles (11 for loss), four forced fumbles, 22 QB hits, two fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and 7.0 sacks, and he’s off to the best start of his career so far in 2023. In addition to currently being tied for second in the NFL in sacks, Allen has six quarterback hits and seven hurries in 150 pass rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

So, how much money might Allen be looking for in exchange for his talents? Spotrac has him projected to sign a four-year, $88 million contract next offseason, estimating his value at around $22 million per year. Over the Cap has the Jags sack leader projected to ink a deal worth $20 million a season, which is very similar. Whether it’s in that ballpark or a bit more, as Holder noted, the Bears can afford it.

Adding Pass Rushers & Depth at OL Should Be Top Priority for Bears in 2024

The Bears' defense blitzes at the lowest rate in the league. Makes perfect sense for a team with a terrible front 4 that can't generate any sort of pressure on the QB. https://t.co/iNITQfHg0h — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) October 5, 2023

Chicago is fresh from its first win of the year, handily beating the Washington Commanders, 40-20 Week 5. The Bears defense had a season-high five sacks in the victory, but the unit was facing the league’s most-sacked QB in Sam Howell. Before facing Washington, Chicago’s ‘D’ had just 2.0 sacks in its first four games.

The Bears’ 3.5% sack rate is currently ranked 30th in the league, and if Ngakoue isn’t re-signed, the team will be without a top pass rusher again. The depth behind him isn’t the greatest, either. Dominique Robinson and Rasheem Green have been capable, but they may not be around next season, either.

Chicago signed DeMarcus Walker to a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason, so he should return again in 2024, but expect Bears GM Ryan Poles to take some big swings at edge rusher and likely at offensive line in free agency next offseason. If Jacksonville lets him go, one of those swings should be for Allen.