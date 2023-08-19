Bears Urged Not to Be ‘Foolish’ & Give Up on Playmaker too Soon

Chase Claypool hasn’t done much on offense for the Chicago Bears, but Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report is encouraging the Bears not to give up on the wide receiver just yet.

Listing NFL stars “teams would be foolish to give up on,” Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report put Claypool on the list.

Claypool played in seven games for the Bears last year, catching just 14 passes on 29 targets for 140 yards (10.0 yards per reception). The Bears sent the 32nd overall pick of the 2023 draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for the 25-year-old wideout, and Claypool has not come close to the production Chicago hoped for when adding him. Still, Chicago should exercise patience with Claypool, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, according to Gagnon.

“It is imperative Chicago keeps in mind just how high Claypool can fly in the right situation. Especially because he looks to be inspired ahead of a critical contract year,” Gagnon wrote on August 18.

Claypool Admits Learning Luke Getsy’s Playbook Was Tough

Chase Claypool working with Justin Fields and Co. in Miami (via @SirSimeonKelley)

pic.twitter.com/jXNnIHGnGq — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) July 14, 2023

Claypool had an impressive rookie season in 2020, when he hauled in 62 passes for 873 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns. He caught 59 passes for 860 yards (14.6 yards per catch) and two scores the following season, but he had a down year in 2022, finishing with just 451 receiving yards.

The Bears had hoped the 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver would hit the ground running when he arrived after the trade deadline in early November last season, but that didn’t happen. Instead, it took more time than he anticipated to learn offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense.

“I think it was the playbook,” Claypool said on July 26 when asked what the most difficult part of his transition was in 2022. “It’s tough to play as free and as fast as you can when you’re running up to the line and you’re trying to think not only what (assignment) you have but what the guy beside you has because that matters as well. So now knowing what each position is doing and being able to plug and play everywhere, it just makes the game easier.”

Claypool also spent a significant chunk of the offseason getting valuable reps in with Bears quarterback Justin Fields, which should help the two with timing and rhythm, among other things.

“I think the spring was good just because I was able to get that full offseason in with Justin and Getsy and really understand the playbook and different positions, so that was really good. Then developing my knowledge of the playbook, which makes the game a lot easier,” the wideout said.

Health Will Be Huge for Claypool This Season

A promising training camp for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool hit a snag when he pulled up during one-on-one drills with what appeared to be a muscle strain in his leg.https://t.co/EizYPvV8P3 — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) August 10, 2023

After training camp began, Claypool got into minor skirmishes with a few Bears defenders, including veteran safety Eddie Jackson, but other than that, he was having a solid camp — until he tweaked his hamstring on August 9. He hasn’t practiced since, nor has he played in either of Chicago’s first two preseason games. If he wants to impress not only the Bears, but other potential suitors in an all-important contract year, he will need to be healthy.

“I think every year, you’re technically playing for your own future. Past years matter. Current years matter. I feel like I’m always deeply motivated,” Claypool added, also letting on he knows just how crucial this upcoming season is going to be:

“It’s the biggest year of my life, and I understand that. If anybody thinks my work ethic isn’t matching that, they’re deeply mistaken.”