Bears Place Play-Maker on Injured Reserve, Sign Ex-Ravens Pass Rusher

The Chicago Bears will be without Pro Bowl punt returner and play-making wide receiver Jakeem Grant in their season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears announced on January 6 they had placed Grant on injured reserve with an ankle injury. One of two Pro Bowl starters representing Chicago this season, the Bears traded for Grant in October, and it has paid dividends for them. Grant made the first Pro Bowl of his six-year career, and his 11.9 yards per return currently ranks third overall in the NFL. He also has the only punt return for a score in the league this season, a 97-yard scamper against the Green Bay Packers on December 12.

The team also announced earlier in the day it had placed starting quarterback Justin Fields on the COVID-19/reserve list, so his status for Chicago’s Week 18 matchup against the Vikings is in doubt.

In an additional roster move, the Bears signed linebacker John Daka to the practice squad.

A Look at John Daka’s Background & Stats

Daka was a defensive lineman at James Madison University from 2016-19, playing in 51 games. He accumulated 137 total tackles (47.5 tackles for loss), 27.5 sacks, four pass defenses, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He also blocked a kick on special teams.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Daka leading up to the 2020 NFL draft:

“Undersized college edge defender who will need to prove he can transition into a role as a 4-3 outside linebacker. The pass-rush production and ability to attack the pocket could carry over as a blitzer, but he’s simply too small to become a designated pass rusher. Daka plays with tenacity and sniffs out the football, but may not have the desired agility and lateral quickness as a scrape-and-chase, off-ball linebacker. His competitive nature, toughness and special-teams traits could give him an outside chance of landing a practice squad spot.”

Daka, who is the first NFL player born in Zambia, went undrafted, and was signed by the Baltimore Ravens. He was released before the regular season began. He had cups of coffee with the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year, but had yet to catch on with a team during the regular season until signing with the Bears.

Listed at 6’2” and 240 pounds, Daka was a hand-in-the-dirt edge rusher at James Madison, and he’ll likely maintain that role.

Who Will Fill Grant’s Shoes vs Vikings?

Not only has Grant been an invaluable special teams contributor for the Bears, he was starting to become a solid weapon on offense. In a three-game stretch, from Nov. 5 – Dec. 12, Grant caught eight passes for 133 yards and two TDs. The Bears will miss his play-making abilities against the Vikings, and they don’t have anyone who can provide the spark he does in the return game.

Wideout Damiere Byrd is the team’s backup punt returner, but it’s possible Chicago elevates WR/PR Nsimba Webster, WR Isaiah Coulter or fellow wideout Dazz Newsome from the practice squad in an attempt to fill the void he leaves.

Fortunately, Grant’s ankle injury isn’t serious; He’s expected to recover in time to participate in the Pro Bowl, per Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

#Bears placed WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve with a minor ankle injury today. Good news is he's expected to be full go well in advance of his first Pro Bowl appearance. The game is Feb 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 6, 2022

