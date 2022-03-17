Bears Poaching WR Away From Rival Packers: Report

The Luke Getsy connection is coming into play again.

The Chicago Bears are signing former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Chicago Bears expected to sign Equanimeous St. Brown, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2022

A sixth-round draft pick (207th overall) for the Packers in the 2018 NFL draft, St. Brown played his college ball at Notre Dame, where he caught 92 passes for 1,484 yards and 13 scores in 26 games and three seasons, two of which he started.

The 25-year-old wide receiver has spent the last four years in Green Bay, playing in 37 games in that span. He missed the entire 2019 season after injuring his ankle in the preseason, but over time developed a connection with new Bears offensive coordinator Getsy, who served as the Packers’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2019 up until the end of last season.

The longtime rival franchises have been doing a bit of player swapping of late. In addition to St. Brown, interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick also signed with the Bears this offseason, while former Bears punter Pat O’Donnell is headed North to play for Green Bay.

A Look at St. Brown’s Injury History & Stats

In addition to his 2019 ankle injury, St. Brown has suffered two concussions over his professional career. He also spent time on the injured reserve list in 2020 with a knee sprain. When healthy, the 6-foot-5, 214-pound wideout is speedy for a wideout his size, running a 4.48 40-yard dash leading up to the draft. He has missed a good deal of time over his four seasons, however.

When healthy, he’s a big-bodied target who can play from outside or in the slot, and he should be a solid WR4 option for the Bears, who still need to add multiple bodies to their wide receivers room.

In the three seasons he was active with the Packers, St. Brown caught 37 passes on 66 targets for 543 yards (14.7 yards per catch) and just one touchdown. Initially, he didn’t make Green Bay’s 53-man roster in 2021, but landed on the practice squad and was eventually elevated for 13 games last season. His best year was his rookie campaign in 2018. He hauled in 21 receptions for 328 yards (15.6 yards per catch).

St. Brown Also Has Special Teams Experience

Former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was recently hired as the new Denver Broncos head coach, had high praise for St. Brown’s attitude last season after he didn’t make the roster initially, noting quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a good deal of trust in the young wideout.

“In his opportunities, he’s made the best of them,” Hackett told Jason Wilde about St. Brown in December of 2021. “He’s been right where Aaron expects him to be. I think that is so important in this game. When you run a route, if we say 6 yards, it’s got to be 6 yards. It’s not at 8 or 5. … He’s earned (Rodgers’) trust.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur also lauded St. Brown’s team-first attitude, as the wide receiver had no issues with playing on special teams when he was needed, playing 34% of Green Bay’s special teams snaps in 2021.

“EQ’s done a great job,” LaFleur told Wilde. “He’s owned his role, not only as a wide receiver, going out there, being physical, making some big plays. But he’s also done a great job on special teams. He’s done a heck of a job.”

It’s not a signing that will fix the Bears’ issues at the position — they still need a solid No. 1, particularly after Allen Robinson signed with the Rams — but St. Brown is a nice depth piece for Chicago who should learn Getsy’s offense quickly.

