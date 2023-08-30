Bears ‘Looking at’ Adding Another QB, With Familiar Face an Option

The Chicago Bears may be adding another quarterback to their 53-man roster soon, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

The Bears have first pickings at every player released due to their No. 1 position on the waiver wire and when asked if the team might add an experienced signal-caller, Eberflus said it was something the team was actively looking at.

“That’s a good thought. We are certainly looking at that option,” Eberflus said on August 29, adding: “We’re looking at other options too. That’s certainly a good thought, when you can have somebody with experience in there to help younger quarterbacks. … It’s certainly something that we’ve talked about.”

Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian was released by the Cincinnati Bengals, so he could be a top name to watch due to his connection to the Bears.

Siemian Was With Bears Last Season

Eberflus also noted the team was “letting the roster finalize itself,” but with starter Justin Fields heading into a pivotal Year 3 and undrafted free agent rookie Tyson Bagent the only other QB on the roster, it feels likely that the Bears will add a more experienced player at the position.

Siemian, 31, spent the entire 2022 season with the Bears serving as the backup for Fields. He has played for four different teams, starting 30 games since he entered the league in 2015. Last season with Chicago, the veteran QB played in two games, starting one. He completed 15-of-26 passes for 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His numbers will never jump off the page, but he’s a serviceable option who is familiar with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system.

Could Siemian’s release from Cincinnati coupled with Chicago’s potential desire to add a more experienced quarterback result in a reunion? Brendan Sugrue of NBC Sports thinks it wouldn’t be a bad idea:

I would if I were them. Siemian played okay last year while dealing with that oblique injury. I wouldn't have released him. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 29, 2023

Several Other Young QBs Will Be Available Via the Waiver Wire

Some of the more notable cuts before the deadline, which players should your team pick up? 🏈🧵 QB Bailey Zappe – formerly of the @Patriots pic.twitter.com/0Fzz5Om7ok — NFL UK (@NFLUK) August 30, 2023

Bagent went 20-of-29 for 156 yards, an interception and two rushing TDs in his three preseason appearances, beating out both Nathan Peterman and P.J. Walker for a spot on the Bears roster.

“We feel great about where he is,” the Bears head coach said when asked about Bagent. “He has put his best foot forward and we’re excited where we see him going in the future.”

While Bagent, a former Division II record breaker at Shepherd University, is an intriguing young prospect, there are also several other young QBs who recently became available after final roster cuts came in.

The New England Patriots released backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, a 2022 fourth-round pick. Zappe appeared in four games as a rookie last year, starting two. He completed an impressive 70.7% of his passes for 781 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions (100.9 rating). Zappe had a down preseason, but his release was still a surprise, particularly considering how well he performed in relief of Patriots starter Mac Jones last season. He could be one name to watch.

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran backup Colt McCoy, and the Dallas Cowboys let Will Grier, who went 29-of-35 for 305 passing yards and four total touchdowns in Dallas’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, go. Both could be options, as well, although if the Bears want experience, Siemian might be the best option.