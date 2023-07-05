Bears Urged to Add Former Pro Bowler for ‘Valuable’ OT Depth

The Chicago Bears are betting on second-year Braxton Jones and first-round rookie Darnell Wright as their two starting offensive tackles for the 2023 season, but their lack of veteran depth at the position could motivate them to pick up one of the best remaining options on the market before training camp.

Bears insider Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago recently identified six available free agents the team could potentially target before the start of training camp on July 26 and pitched 31-year-old veteran Taylor Lewan as a solution to their depth problem at tackle.

Lewan started 100 games at left tackle for the Tennessee Titans over the past nine seasons and had seasonlong stretches of elite play as a pass protector during the prime of his career, something that earned him Pro Bowl honors in three consecutive seasons. While he is no longer the stalwart tackle that he once was, Lewan could provide the Bears with exactly what they are missing from their tackle room at the moment.

“If Lewan is still interested in playing, he’d give the Bears another veteran presence in the offensive line room and would be valuable depth behind Jones and Wright,” Schrock wrote. “Lewan has said he only sees himself as a left tackle, but at this point of his career, he’ll have to be OK with a swing role.”

Bears Could Likely Sign Taylor Lewan for Low Cost

The Bears could potentially be in an ideal situation with their tackle position. Jones was more than capable as an every-game rookie starter in 2022 and could solidify himself as their franchise blindside blocker if he takes another step forward in his second season. Meanwhile, Wright has an excellent chance to do the same on the right side, especially given the ambitious first-round investment the Bears made in him at No. 10 overall.

If something goes wrong with either of them, though, the Bears could be in trouble.

Right now, Larry Borom and Kellen Diesch are the top two backup options behind Jones and Wright, which is not exactly a comforting thought. Borom has starting experience at right tackle, but his inadequate play in 2022 was a big reason why the Bears felt compelled to find a new right-side starter. As for Diesch, he did not play a single regular-season snap in 2022 as an undrafted rookie.

There is also Alex Leatherwood, a former first-round pick whom the Bears picked up off the waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders last year, but it remains unclear whether he will be competing at right tackle or for one of the guard spots during camp this summer.

In any case, none of the three of them provide much security in the event the Bears are forced to play without either starter, certainly not to the extent that Lewan would. He has played 5,895 career snaps as a tackle and, while the injuries of recent past are a bit concerning for an acquiring team, they are less of a concern if they are trying to fit Lewan into a swing tackle role where he won’t take on nearly as much wear and tear.

The Bears might also have a good shot at securing Lewan on an affordable, short-term contract that suits the needs of both sides. If the 31-year-old decides he wants to play again in 2023 and hold off on retirement, he would likely be looking for a one-year, maybe a two-year deal from his next team. The Bears also still have about $32 million in cap space for 2023, meaning they could make him a competitive offer as a backup.

Would Bears Consider Reunion With Jason Peters?

Lewan might be the most appealing veteran option on the market for the Bears if they decide they want to add an experienced tackle to their ranks before training camp, but there is another choice that Schrock suggested that would be a bit of a curveball.

“Other than Lewan, old friend Jason Peters might be the best option on the market. Peters showed he could still play last season for the Dallas Cowboys,” Schrock wrote. “Peters saw action at left guard, left tackle, and right tackle for the Cowboys. In 132 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just 11 pressures and one sack.”

At 41, Peters has almost certainly played out the best years of his career, but he was relatively sturdy as a 15-game starter for the Bears just two seasons ago and looked competent in 2022 with the Cowboys as a multi-positional piece. While general manager Ryan Poles has aimed at getting his roster younger, an insurance piece like Peters — who is already familiar with some of his linemen — could be hard to resist, especially since he would likely only cost the veteran-minimum amount.