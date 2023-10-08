Bears Late-Round Pick Dubbed Top Steal of NFL Draft

Several of the Chicago Bears‘ newest additions have struggled in the early going this season, though cornerback Terell Smith isn’t one of them.

Smith played either sparingly or not at all over the first couple of weeks but has proven an important addition to the defense since.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report on Saturday, October 7, dubbed Smith among the top steals from the 2023 draft through five games.

A fifth-rounder out of Minnesota, Terell Smith has been a perfect case of taking advantage of an opportunity. He didn’t play in Week 1 and played only four snaps in Week 2 before moving into a starter’s role. Since working opposite of fellow first-year corner Tyrique Stevenson in a Week-3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 6’0″ corner has allowed only five catches on 13 targets for 131 yards. An athletic mover with ball skills and instincts to boot, he’s rapidly become one of Chicago’s top perimeter corners and a heck of a Day-3 find from general manager Ryan Poles.