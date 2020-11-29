Ex-Packers Pro Bowler Takes Brutal Shot at Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

Nothing kicks the Chicago Bears rivalry with the Green Bay Packers into high gear more than a little trash talk between players. The rivalry between the two teams is the NFL’s longest and most storied, and while the Bears once dominated it, it has been the Packers who have shifted the tides in recent decades.

The Bears head to Lambeau Field Sunday night for a huge prime time showdown against the first-place Packers, and they’ll do it after making a quarterback switch — again. Mitch Trubisky will be back under center for the Bears after Nick Foles went down with an injury. Trubisky has struggled in a big way against the Packers, going 1-4 in his career against them — and one former Packer took the opportunity to commence the trash talk between the two teams by taking a brutal jab at the Bears quarterback Saturday.

TJ Lang Trashes Mitch Trubisky on Twitter

Former offensive tackle TJ Lang spent eight seasons with the Packers and two with the Detroit Lions, making the Pro Bowl twice in that time. Lang was the benefactor of spending the bulk of his career playing for a team with a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, who is 19-5 against the Bears, including the Packers’ win in the 2010 NFC Championship game.

With news emerging out of Denver revealing the Broncos may be forced to play their Week 12 game literally without a quarterback due to COVID-19 complications, Lang saw an opportunity, and he pounced.

“No QBs for Bears and Broncos this weekend,” he Tweeted.

No QBs for Bears and Broncos this weekend. https://t.co/clb4fiSVbl — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) November 29, 2020

Quarterback Play is the Reason the Packers Have Turned Tide in Rivalry

As far as Bears fans are concerned, Lang is beating a broken drum. Per Forbes, “Over the last 28 years, Green Bay holds a whopping 42-15 edge in this series and has surged to an overall lead of 99-95-56 heading into Sunday’s matchup.”

This is largely because the Packers have had the luxury of trotting two Hall of Fame quarterbacks out there since the early 90s, while Chicago has had what feels like half the league take a crack at the position. The Bears have started 19 different quarterbacks against the Packers since Brett Favre took over for Green Bay in 1992.

“We all know about the rivalry and what it means to our organization and what it means in NFL history, this type of rivalry that we have in front of us,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said this week. “Now, when you look at where we are right now and losing these four games as we did heading into the bye, it gives us the opportunity to go against one of the best teams in the NFL with one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in this game. We know that, but that’s a challenge we have sitting in front of us.”

Nagy had better hope his team is on the mark Sunday night. Since 1967, seven of 10 Bears’ head coaches have been fired after being swept by the Packers in what turned out to be their final seasons. Not one coach who managed to sweep the Pack was fired following that season, however, so beating the Packers is extremely important to the Bears if they want to succeed in the division and beyond.

