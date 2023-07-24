Ranking the Top-5 Interior Offensive Linemen for the 2023 NFL Season

The 2023 NFL season will be here before you know it. Along with the quest for the Lombardi Trophy kicking off in earnest, debates over the best players in the NFL will begin anew.

With training camps opening across the league, and the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on opening night getting closer by the day, Heavy is taking a deep-dive into every position in an ongoing series ranking the top-5 players in the NFL, by position, for the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Next up: Interior Offensive Linemen.

Here’s a look at the top-5 interior offensive linemen for the 2023 NFL season:

1. Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs

It is borderline unfair to the rest of the NFL that the Kansas City Chiefs have been able to anchor its offensive line with Creed Humphrey, in front of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Humphrey merited serious Offensive Rookie of The Year consideration in 2021, when he allowed only one sack — the lone he’s given up in his two-year career, while producing an elite 91.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Yet, somehow, he was even better last season, completely neutralizing interior defensive linemen, while paving the way for the Chiefs’ ground-game to emerge as a worthy complement to Mahomes and the passing game.

Last season, Humphrey only allowed two quarterback hits, and is widely regarded in league circles as the best young center in the NFL. Maybe the best center, period. Not to mention, it isn’t easy for an offensive line to perform at such an elite level with a quarterback who freelances and is as mobile as Mahomes does and is. Humphrey figures to be a driving force for the Chiefs’ success in the trenches for years to come.

2. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles

Three things are true; Jason Kelce is going to walk into the Hall of Fame — potentially as a first-ballot inductee, he will never have to buy a beer in the city of Philadelphia ever again, and he remains one of the premier offensive linemen in the sport, even at age 35.

Kelce is coming off arguably his most dominant professional season, not allowing a single sack with only 11 total pressures, as the centerpiece of an offensive line that didn’t just power the Eagles‘ run to the Super Bowl but that might be the most complete in the league.

More than just the bedrock of the Eagles’ pass-protection, there might not be a better run-blocking interior lineman in the league than Kelce. Kelce received a run-blocking grade form Pro Football Focus of 89 or higher each of the past two seasons. The only thing keeping Kelce from topping this list is age, but he’s managed so far to outrun Father Time and remain one of the elite at his position.

3. Christian Lindstrom, G, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have spent the past several offseasons investing in a youth movement across the board, and guard Christian Lindstrom is right there among the biggest reasons for optimism in Atlanta.

Lindstrom is a force to be reckoned with on every snap, and is as consistent as they come, as illustrated by his 93.1 run-blocking grade and 81.7 pass-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

Last season, Lindstrom only allowed two sacks, and after the Falcons landed stud running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, there’s little doubt that Atlanta’s stalwart right guard will be more in focus than ever, as he paves the way for a running back who has the potential to make an immediate significant impact.

4. Teven Jenkins, G, Chicago Bears

Teven Jenkins remains an ascending talent along the Bears‘ offensive line, and has plenty to prove during the 2022 season.

Jenkins was stellar last season, allowing only two sacks and 12 pressures across 13 games, ranking as Pro Football Focus’ third-rated offensive guard in the league.

At age 25, Jenkins has plenty of upside from here, especially if he continues to develop in pass-protection, which could be aided by quarterback Justin Fields potentially taking major steps in his development, especially after the arrival of game-changing wide receiver D.J. Moore this offseason.

5. Frank Ragnow, C, Detroit Lions

Frank Ragnow has continuously improved since his arrival in the NFL, and appears to be peaking just as the Detroit Lions appear primed to make major strides in 2023.

Last season, Ragnow only allowed one sack and finished with a 77.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, after bouncing back from a season-ending foot injury that cut his 2021 campaign short after just four weeks.

Ragnow is viewed in Detroit as one of the Lions’ most respected leaders, and after a strong showing in 2022, his game is solidifying his place as one of the premier interior offensive linemen in the NFL.