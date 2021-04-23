Bears Trade Nick Foles & Land Top 10 Pick in Wild Trade Proposal

Bill Barnwell is at it again. The ESPN analyst has proposed a few eye-opening trade possibilities for the Chicago Bears in recent months, and he has come up with another doozy in his latest article.

Barnwell has worked out a way for Chicago to snag a top 10 pick in the draft this year while giving up minimal draft capital. In his latest proposed scenario, he sends Nick Foles and the Bears’ 2021 and 2022 first round picks to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick this year and a 2022 fifth rounder.

It’s no secret Chicago needs a franchise quarterback (sorry, Andy Dalton), and rumors have been flying around for weeks suggesting the team is considering moving up in the draft in order to make that happen. While many analysts think the top five quarterbacks in the draft could all be taken with the first five picks, Barnwell seems to think landing at No. 10 could bring Trey Lance to Chicago.

Barnwell: Foles Would Be Good Fit in Dallas

According to Barnwell, two firsts and Foles would be enough to get the Cowboys to part ways with the 10th overall pick this year. Here’s what he proposed:

Bears get: 1-10, 2022 fifth-round pick

Dallas Cowboys get: 1-20, 2022 first-round pick, QB Nick Foles.

He also seems to think Lance will still be there at 10 for the Bears, which is possible, but highly unlikely:

This would be the move for the Bears if they want to jump the line for a quarterback. The Eagles might not draft a quarterback at No. 12, but they would probably be open to trading their pick to a team such as the Patriots or Washington if they want to move up from their spots for Trey Lance. With the Giants entrenched at No. 11, moving up to No. 10 would get the Bears in the right spot. The Cowboys would move down 10 spots and reap a tantalizing draft pick in Chicago’s 2022 first-rounder; if the Bears collapse with Andy Dalton under center, that pick could fall somewhere in the top 10. They’ll also get a relatively cheap backup in Foles, who is owed $4 million in 2021 and has only $1 million of his $8 million in 2022 guaranteed. Foles would only be in the lineup if Dak Prescott got injured, but imagine the universe in which the former Super Bowl MVP starts against the Eagles in a division-deciding game in Week 18.

With Andy Dalton Named Starting QB, a Foles Trade is Still Possible

After head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace both threw their support behind Dalton as the team’s starter, Foles’ status with the team became more muddled. Foles did not perform well in his first season with the Bears last year, going 2-5 in his seven starts, while completing 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Bears have generally kept two quarterbacks on the active roster during Nagy’s tenure, with another on the practice squad, so if they do decide to spend a pick on a signal-caller this year, it wouldn’t be a shock at all to see Foles traded. I just don’t see the Bears nabbing their quarterback of the future at No. 10 in the process.

