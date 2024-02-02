Bears’ Trade Proposal With Desperate AFC Squad Lands Team All-Pro DB, Draft Picks

Imagine a Chicago Bears secondary featuring two All-Pro cornerbacks in Jaylon Johnson and Patrick Surtain II.

While it may be the longest of long shots, multiple NFL insiders say the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton are considering attempting to trade for the No. 1 overall pick.

Both Cecil Lammey of DenverSports.com and Sportskeedia’s Tony Pauline have reported that the Broncos have interest in moving up to select a quarterback.

“There is a belief by many in the scouting community that Sean Payton has something cooking for the early portion of the #NFLDraft,” Lammey wrote on X, before subsequently posting the following: “The NFL thinks Payton is going to move up, no matter what. Don’t ask about compensation. Some think it won’t matter b/c SP won’t wait on QB. He wants his guy NOW.”

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell also put together a trade proposal he believes could convince the Bears to send the first pick to Denver: Surtain, pick No. 12 in the first round this year and 2025 second- and third-round picks.

Bill Barnwell on Bears Nabbing Pat Surtain Via Trade: Matt Eberflus Could Have NFL’s Top Defense

“The Broncos are already missing years of draft capital and are down multiple picks in this draft, so they almost have to include players to move up from No. 12 to No. 1. The only player who would move the needle is star cornerback Pat Surtain II, who might seem like a luxury in a defense that plays as much zone as the Bears,” Barnwell wrote on February 1.

With Johnson coming off the best year of his career and due for a new contract, Barnwell admits paying two young corners top dollar may not be ideal. Still, he believes defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus may find this option incredibly attractive.

“Chicago might also not want to pay two cornerbacks as much as Surtain and Jaylon Johnson will combine to get on their next contracts, but if Eberflus wants to field the NFL’s best defense, getting a top-three cornerback isn’t going to hurt,” Barnwell added.

Reports the Broncos are desperate to move up are interesting, and if Denver were to offer a trade package Bears GM Ryan Poles couldn’t refuse, it’s a possibility — but a very slim one.

“Payton wants one of the top passers — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels. I spoke at length about this with several people,” Pauline wrote on January 31.

“I was able to confirm the Broncos are interested in moving up for their quarterback of the future yet such a move would come at an enormous cost and it’s very unlikely to happen,” Pauline added, also noting that any huge trade like this “would surely include cornerback Patrick Surtain. I’m told while the franchise doesn’t want to trade Surtain, they would consider moving the corner only as a last result to secure one of the top passers.”

Bears Already Loaded at CB

Tyrique Stevenson has been named the Bears' Rookie of the Year. His season stats: 65 solo tackles (1st among rookies)

4 INTs (1st among rookies)

16 PD (T-1st among rookies)

2 FF (T-1st among rookies) pic.twitter.com/NEwc9wx6iK — Bears History (@ChiBearsHistory) January 26, 2024

Adding Surtain is certainly an intriguing thought. The ninth overall pick for Denver in 2021, Surtain has yet to miss a game over his three years in the league, getting named a first-team All-Pro in 2022. In 17 games this past season, he amassed 69 tackles, 12 passes defensed and an interception. Widely considered to be one of the best cover corners in the league, Surtain would be an asset to any team.

Trouble is, the Bears are already stocked with promising young CBs.

In addition to Johnson, Chicago already has Tyrique Stevenson, who is coming off an impressive rookie campaign, as well as Kyler Gordon, who excelled in the slot in his second season last year.

Stevenson had some down moments, but he showed genuine improvements and playmaking abilities as the season went on. He finished with 86 total tackles (one for loss), two forced fumbles, 16 pass breakups and 4 interceptions. With three years left on his rookie deal, it would be bizarre to say the least if Chicago added another top corner ready for a big paycheck.

So, while adding a player with Surtain’s resume is a fun thought, it’s not one the Bears will likely entertain.