Bears Set to Be ‘Aggressive Seller’ Before Trade Deadline: Report

With the NFL’s trade deadline approaching on November 1, the Chicago Bears aren’t expected to go out and spend a ton of money adding players.

They may, however, be very open to trading players.

According to top Bears insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Chicago is one team to watch before November 1 hits. “This is not the season to be an aggressive buyer when it comes to trades,” Biggs wrote on October 5. “I could see the Bears being an aggressive seller, but I’m not sure who they have to deal. It’s something to keep an eye on the next few weeks.”

After their 29-22 Week 5 loss to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings, the Bears are third in the division with a 2-3 record. If the losses continue to pile up, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles shop a few players.

Don’t Expect Bears to Add Big Names at WR, OL

Poles and the Bears have been criticized for not adding bigger playmakers at wide receiver and offensive line this year, but the money simply wasn’t there for any splash moves to be made. Former GM Ryan Pace left the team with over $63 million in dead money on its salary cap, per Over the Cap.

Chicago is currently paying over $12 million to two quarterbacks not on their roster (Nick Foles is getting $7.6 million and Andy Dalton $5 million) and the team is also shelling out $24 million to former pass rusher Khalil Mack and $4.6 million to ex-tight end Jimmy Graham, among others.

The Bears need to add receivers badly, but Biggs thinks that’ll happen in 2023, when they’re set to have over $115 million in cap space, by far the most in the league.

“You have to consider the reality that there simply wasn’t a big supply of receivers in free agency and definitely not guys I would look at and say, ‘You sign him and you’re getting a legitimate No. 1,'” Biggs noted. “The Bears have to completely remake this position in the offseason, and it will be interesting to see what moves they make.”

Could Robert Quinn or Roquan Smith Be Traded?

Two of Chicago’s top defenders were the subject of trade rumors this offseason. While pass rusher Robert Quinn didn’t ask to be moved and was never shopped by Poles, starting linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade in August after the Bears neglected to sign him to the extension he wanted.

Smith and Quinn are two of the team’s top defenders, but their trade value is likely not at its peak.

Quinn, who was a second-team All-Pro last season after finishing with 18.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits, is off to a slow start so far, amassing just 1.0 sacks, a tackle for loss and two QB hits through five games. The 32-year-old Quinn is also costly, as he is due around $13 million a year over the next three years, according to OTC.

Smith, 25, is entering his prime, and is currently tied for the NFL league in tackles (54). There may be an interested team or two, but they’d have to be willing to the young linebacker among the best at the position. Unfortunately for Smith, inside linebacker isn’t a highly coveted position in the league.

If Poles does decide to part ways with anyone, it could be one of the team’s two veteran offensive linemen, Michael Schofield or Riley Reiff. A number of teams could already use a veteran on their O-lines, and neither Reiff nor Schofield have contributed much on offense for Chicago. We’ll see how it goes, but Biggs seems to think the Bears are a team to watch heading into November, and he could be right.