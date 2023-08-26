Bears Give Permission for Veteran DE to Seek Trade: Report

The Chicago Bears are allowing one of their veteran pass rushers on the roster bubble to pursue a trade before next week’s league-wide 53-man cut deadline.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears have given permission to fourth-year defensive end Trevis Gipson to seek a trade after the 2020 fifth-round pick has slid down the team’s depth chart at the position over the past month of training camp.

Gipson was listed at the bottom of the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart ahead of their first preseason game in early August and had received a healthy share of snaps at the position alongside Terrell Lewis over the team’s first two exhibition games. While he notched eight tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack and was generally disruptive, though, his trade request suggests Lewis was winning their battle for a roster spot.

Fowler noted that Gipson could be looking for a trade fit with a team that runs a 3-4 defensive scheme and would allow him to return to the outside linebacker position. The 26-year-old showed a good amount of promise in that role for the Bears in 2021, but his sack production dropped off significantly — from seven sacks to three — when Chicago switched to a 4-3 base defense under head coach Matt Eberflus in 2022.

With Gipson now looking to leave Chicago, the Bears’ defensive end position is most likely settled for the 53-man roster. Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker are their projected starting pass rushers for Week 1’s opener against the Green Bay Packers — assuming Walker is healthy by then — while Rasheem Green, Dominique Robinson and Lewis will serve as the backups and situational pieces behind them in the rotation.