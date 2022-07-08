Bears QB Labeled ‘Top Trade Candidate’ Heading Into Training Camp

Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian is set to back up second-year starter Justin Fields after inking a two-year, $4 million contract with the Chicago Bears this offseason.

One analyst thinks the veteran QB is a prime candidate to be traded before the team’s training camp begins on July 26 (rookies report on July 23), however.

The 30-year-old quarterback entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos in 2015. The Broncos, who were led by QB Peyton Manning at the time, went on to win the Super Bowl that year and Siemian was part of that squad. Manning retired after that season, and Siemian took over as the team’s starter in 2016. He started 14 games for Denver that year, throwing for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

His experience is part of what made him an attractive backup for the 23-year-old Fields, and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report thinks that quality is attractive to other teams, as well — attractive enough to make Siemian one of the team’s “top trade candidates” leading up to the regular season.

Siemian Had Solid 2021 Season in New Orleans

A shoulder injury and a few bad games, including a three-pick performance in a 29-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in late October of 2017, led to Siemian losing his job as starter after starting 10 games that year. He became a perennial backup after that season.

He bounced around after that, spending his entire 2018 campaign backing up Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. He was a backup for the New York Jets in 2019 and the stayed on the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans the entire 2020 season before getting the chance to start again with the Saints in 2021.

The veteran signal-caller signed a $1 million, one-year deal with New Orleans last year, but a decent performance during the regular season hiked his value enough for Bears general manager Ryan Poles to pay him just over $3 million guaranteed over two years (contract numbers via Spotrac). Siemian played in six games for the Saints last season, starting four in relief of Jameis Winston, who tore his ACL.

Siemian went 0-4 in his four starts, but he played well overall, completing 57.4% of his passes for 1,154 yards, 11 TDs and three interceptions. Ex-Saints head coach Sean Payton credited Siemian for his capable play despite the losing record, and now, Knox is calling Siemian a potential trade chip for Chicago.

Knox: Desperate Teams Could Look Siemian’s Way

“Siemian has quite a bit of starting experience,” Knox wrote on July 4. “He’s started 29 games since 2015 and even posted an 8-6 record with the Denver Broncos in 2016. He would be far from the worst option out there.”

Knox thinks the Bears might be able to squeeze a fifth-round pick out of a team in need of a decent backup QB, which seems like a high pick.

“If a team was desperate enough, Chicago could likely pry a middle-round pick out of a Siemian trade,” Know wrote. “This would leave Chicago with Nathan Peterman as its insurance option, which isn’t ideal. However, this season is about rebuilding, not contending, and the plan is to not rely on a backup and to allow Fields to grow through a full 17-game slate.”

A mid-round pick feels like a stretch, but it wouldn’t be ridiculous to suggest other teams could be interested in acquiring Siemian. His contract isn’t insurmountable, and clubs like the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Jets have questionable backups at present. A sixth- or seventh-rounder seems more reasonable, but the likelihood is Siemian will stay put in Chicago.

Still, if a backup or starter is injured around the league after training camp begins, Chicago’s phone could ring.

