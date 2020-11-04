Bears to Bring in 4 for Workouts, Including Ex-Vikings, Lions QBs

The Chicago Bears plan to work out four players and host another this week, per NFL insider Albert Breer. The Bears will try out two quarterbacks: former Vikings and Broncos quarterback Kyle Sloter, who they had previously worked out in August, and former Lions backup Jake Rudock. They’ll also work out ex-Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Tyler Clark and former Washington wide receiver Jester Weah.

The Bears will also host defensive tackle Anthony Rush, who has spent time on both the Eagles and Seahawks, among others, would provide some defensive depth after John Jenkins was injured in Chicago’s Week 8 loss to the Saints. Due to the league’s current COVID-19 rules, it will likely be several days before these tryouts occur.

Today’s tryout/visit list. Bears and Lions bring QBs in following the Mitch Trubisky and Matthew Stafford situations. pic.twitter.com/tSxGPEo2IG — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 4, 2020

With the Bears revealing that backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder that will likely keep him out several weeks, it’s no surprise to see them looking at potential practice squad quarterbacks. The team will likely bring Tyler Bray up from the practice squad to back up Nick Foles, so it’s possible Sloter or Rudock will fill Bray’s spot.

