Twitter Erupts Over ‘Miracle’ TD By Bears’ QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields has officially arrived.

The rookie quarterback for the Chicago Bears played easily the best game of his career against the San Francisco 49ers Week 8. Fields went 11 of 13 for 82 yards and a score in the first half before going setting Twitter on fire after an incredible play in the second half.

On a 4th and 1 with 9:49 left in the 4th quarter, Fields turned a play that looked like a sure sack into a dazzling 22-yard touchdown run:

The play came at a time the Bears needed most, bringing Chicago within a point. The game would have been tied at 23-23 had kicker Cairo Santos made the extra point, but Santos, who is usually a given on chip shots, missed the extra point. Still, the TD run by Fields ignited fans and analysts alike, and it set Twitter on fire.

Twitter Explodes After Fields TD Run

After one of the worst games of his young career last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fields responded in a big way with an overall impressive performance Week 8 against the Niners.

The 22-year-old QB was accurate all day with his passing, but this was the game he broke out as a runner. Fields had his first career 100+ yard rushing game, and it was capped by the beautiful 4th down TD that set Twitter ablaze:

AHHHHHHHHHHH OH MY GOD JUSTIN FIELDS AHHHHHHHHHH — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 31, 2021

The folks at Barstool gave the rook a pretty impressive comp:

JUSTIN FIELDS WITH HIS BEST MICHAEL VICK IMPRESSION pic.twitter.com/RQtNErC376 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 31, 2021

SportsCenter called it a “miracle” TD run:

Others marveled at how Fields turned what looked like a sure sack into an eye-popping TD:

Justin Fields just turned a sack into a touchdown. The kid is LEGIT. — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) October 31, 2021

Per Next Gen Stats, Fields had a 2.3% chance of scoring on the play — but he did it anyway:

Justin Fields (22-yd rush TD) The probability Fields was expected to score a touchdown from the moment he broke the pocket to scramble? 🔸 TD Probability: 2.3% (+21 RYOE) Fields (Today): 10 carries, 103 rush yards, TD (+48 RYOE)#SFvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/9wt62VvrKa — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 31, 2021

The Bears wound up losing the game, 33-22 but the team saw plenty of encouraging signs from its young signal caller to feel good about some aspects of the loss.

Watch Justin Fields Pull a Houdini Act and Score an AMAZING TD on 4th Downhttps://t.co/Nq7l5fxK5H pic.twitter.com/Tsf7SXYwij — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) October 31, 2021

Fields Looked More Decisive Running the Ball vs 49ers

Fields finished the game against the 49ers completing 19 of 27 passes for 175 yards and a passing TD. He also led the team in rushing, carrying the ball 10 times for 103 yards and the dazzling score. He also threw a pick late in the 4th quarter on a 50-50 ball to Darnell Mooney, but even that play showcased his incredible arm talent:

I know it goes down as an INT, but that was one heck of a throw by Fields. — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) October 31, 2021

Fields also continued to show what makes him such a dual-threat with plays like this one:

Justin Fields with the dime 🔥pic.twitter.com/8qM4otiFxl — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) October 31, 2021

The rookie QB’s previous high was 43 yards rushing in a game this season, so he more than doubled that output against San Francisco. It’s noteworthy that Chicago’s head coach, Matt Nagy, missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19 this week, so special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was leading the way for the Bears. Twitter also noticed how much better Fields looked when designed runs were sprinkled into the game plan:

It feels like the #Bears are letting Justin Fields roll out more often, and I'm definitely here for it. His accuracy on the run and his speed make it so obvious to use him in that capacity, and Chris Tabor has done a great job of utilizing that. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 31, 2021

Credit to Chris Tabor for realizing that Justin Fields owns legs. — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) October 31, 2021

It was just one play in one game, but it gave the Bears and their fans something they haven’t had in recent memory: A dazzling superstar-in-the-making at quarterback.

#Bears fans watching the Justin Fields TD run pic.twitter.com/7e4ts2Ecck — BetQL (@betqlapp) October 31, 2021

