Twitter Roasts Bears, Mitch Trubisky for ‘Embarrassing’ Performance vs Packers

Ugly. Embarrassing. Potentially franchise-altering. Those are just some of the terms thrown at the Chicago Bears during their lopsided 41-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night. Both #firenagy — a reference to the Bears head coach whose seat just got hotter than the sun — and Jay Cutler hashtags were trending, each its own comment on how far the Bears have fallen since Matt Nagy’s 12-4 debut season in 2018.

The Bears have now lost 18 of their last 21 against the Packers, and whether Mitch Trubisky or Nick Foles is under center, the team’s offense has been among the NFL’s worst all season, and it seems as though it’s only getting worse. Chicago has managed just 14 third quarter points in 11 games, and Twitter let the team have it both during and after the game. Trubisky, who was responsible for three turnovers on the night, was also an easy target.

Twitter Reacts to Poor Performance By Bears Defense

Chicago’s strong suit is supposed to be its defense. Entering their game against the Packers, the Bears were the No. 1 red zone defense in the NFL. That wasn’t the case Sunday night, when Aaron Rodgers and company carved them up and made it look easy. The Bears looked lazy, sloppy and tired, and the defense’s tackling reflected that. The Bears also had no sacks or quarterback hits on the night.

Announcer and Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy noted during the second half that he felt as though the defense gave up, which was damning criticism, but he wasn’t alone in the sentiment.

It took 12 weeks, but the #Bears defense is now playing like the Bears offense. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) November 30, 2020

The middle of the defense has been open all game long. On top of that, they can't tackle. #Bears — Bear Report (@BearReport) November 30, 2020

The Bears aren't pressuring Rodgers, but they're also leaving Packers open in coverage. This is a disaster for the defense. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) November 30, 2020

This #Bears defense has just flat out given up. Not since those Marc Trestman defenses have I seen a performance so uninspired, and those defenses had a fraction of the talent this unit has. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 30, 2020

"That is the Bears' defense, basically, giving up here." – Tony Dungy — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) November 30, 2020

Bears defense in the 1st half:

0 sacks

0 tackles for loss

0 QB hits

0 takeaways

1 pass defensed Za’Darius Smith alone has 3 QB hits for the Packers. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 30, 2020

The argument for Nagy has been the team doesn’t quit. The team quit. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) November 30, 2020

Blow it all up. Thoroughly dismantled — coaching, talent and technique — when they still (theoretically) had something to play for. I'm seeing some quit out there that I don't recall seeing before. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) November 30, 2020

Embarrassing. And I dont use that term often. — Jason Goff (@Jason1Goff) November 30, 2020

The criticism for Chicago’s defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano was also plentiful, and there were several calls for Pagano to lose his job.

Is Chuck Pagano in the building? Coach your defense sir! #Bears — Mario (@marioinhydepark) November 30, 2020

It’s kind of interesting how the Bears had the top defense in the league a few years ago, but then Pagano took over as DC and it keeps falling further and further down each year. — Elvis King (@kingelvis101) November 30, 2020

Nobody’s scared of the once-vaunted Bears’ defense any more. Not since passive old Chuck Pagano put his stamp on them — Eric Bernsee (@erbatbg) November 30, 2020

The #Bears are supposed to have a good defense, yet their defense is playing like they're one of the worst in the league. Chuck Pagano has been awful all year. He needs to go. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 30, 2020

I’m thoroughly convinced that Chuck Pagano needs to be fired and replaced by Jay Rodgers the rest of the way. The Bears’ season is toast. Nobody seems to care anymore. 2018 feels like a decade. It’s entirely on George McCaskey to wake up and fire everyone out of Halas Hall. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) November 30, 2020

Twitter Also Skewers Trubisky, Bears Offense

Trubisky, who gave a fiery pre-game speech, didn’t bring that fire onto the field. The fourth-year quarterback made myriad errors, from his two interceptions and fumble that led to a Green Bay score to an ill advised decision to run out of bounds several yards behind the line of scrimmage instead of throwing the ball away — it was a total mess on offense for Mitch and the Bears, and Twitter did not hold back.

A Mike Glennon led offense scored 25 points today. — Bears Nation (5-5) (@BearsNationCHI) November 30, 2020

He still hasn't learned to throw it away instead of getting sacked? — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) November 30, 2020

“I think, if on offense, defense and special teams — if we can match the fans’ passion for this team, then I think that’s how you go out there and play with a lot of will and passion and put a good product on the field that you’re proud of. That’s all we want. We want the fans to be proud,” Trubisky said leading up to the game Friday.

Based on what we all saw Sunday night, there’s not a whole lot to be proud of if you’re a fan of the Chicago Bears.

