Twitter Roasts Bears, Mitch Trubisky for ‘Embarrassing’ Performance vs Packers

Twitter Roasts Bears, Mitch Trubisky for ‘Embarrassing’ Performance vs Packers

  • Shares
  • Updated
Bears Trubisky Twitter

Getty Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears fumbles the ball during the 1st half of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field

Ugly. Embarrassing. Potentially franchise-altering. Those are just some of the terms thrown at the Chicago Bears during their lopsided 41-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night. Both #firenagy — a reference to the Bears head coach whose seat just got hotter than the sun — and Jay Cutler hashtags were trending, each its own comment on how far the Bears have fallen since Matt Nagy’s 12-4 debut season in 2018.

The Bears have now lost 18 of their last 21 against the Packers, and whether Mitch Trubisky or Nick Foles is under center, the team’s offense has been among the NFL’s worst all season, and it seems as though it’s only getting worse. Chicago has managed just 14 third quarter points in 11 games, and Twitter let the team have it both during and after the game. Trubisky, who was responsible for three turnovers on the night, was also an easy target.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Bears Newsletter!

Twitter Reacts to Poor Performance By Bears Defense

Chicago’s strong suit is supposed to be its defense. Entering their game against the Packers, the Bears were the No. 1 red zone defense in the NFL. That wasn’t the case Sunday night, when Aaron Rodgers and company carved them up and made it look easy. The Bears looked lazy, sloppy and tired, and the defense’s tackling reflected that. The Bears also had no sacks or quarterback hits on the night.

Announcer and Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy noted during the second half that he felt as though the defense gave up, which was damning criticism, but he wasn’t alone in the sentiment.

The criticism for Chicago’s defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano was also plentiful, and there were several calls for Pagano to lose his job.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Twitter Also Skewers Trubisky, Bears Offense

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

GettyMitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears fumbles the ball as he is hit by Za’Darius Smith of the Green Bay Packers during the 1st half of the game at Lambeau Field on November 29, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Trubisky, who gave a fiery pre-game speech, didn’t bring that fire onto the field. The fourth-year quarterback made myriad errors, from his two interceptions and fumble that led to a Green Bay score to an ill advised decision to run out of bounds several yards behind the line of scrimmage instead of throwing the ball away — it was a total mess on offense for Mitch and the Bears, and Twitter did not hold back.

“I think, if on offense, defense and special teams — if we can match the fans’ passion for this team, then I think that’s how you go out there and play with a lot of will and passion and put a good product on the field that you’re proud of. That’s all we want. We want the fans to be proud,” Trubisky said leading up to the game Friday.

Based on what we all saw Sunday night, there’s not a whole lot to be proud of if you’re a fan of the Chicago Bears.

READ NEXT: Bears Assistant Coach on Short List to Replace Lions’ Matt Patricia

Read More
,