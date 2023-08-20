Bears Rookie Called Out After ‘Unacceptable’ Mistakes in Loss to Colts

The Chicago Bears continue to have high expectations for second-round rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson heading into the 2023 season, but his second preseason performance against the Indianapolis Colts was paved with potholes and learning experiences that earned him a little discipline from his head coach.

Stevenson got pulled to the sideline for an intense conversation with head coach Matt Eberflus toward the end of Saturday’s first quarter after a play in which he threw Colts running back Kenyan Drake to the ground out of bounds and drew a late-hit penalty.

While Drake got up and swung back at Stevenson, drawing a penalty flag of his own that caused the two to offset, Eberflus made it clear to Stevenson that the rookie needs to exercise better judgment when he finds himself in going-out-of-bounds situations.

“I coached him on a couple things [Saturday night], but first was the penalty,” Eberflus told reporters during August 19’s postgame of the 24-17 loss. “I told him, ‘Hey, when you get to the sideline like that, if the guy — he goes, ‘Well, my hand got caught in his shoulder pad,’ or whatever it was, and that may be the case, but you have to do whatever you have to do to let go of that. If you throw a guy down like that, they’re going to call that 10 out of 10 times, and that’s gonna hurt our team.”

Stevenson gets it. His aggressive, old-school style of play is one of the main reasons why the Bears traded up to get him at No. 56 overall in this past spring’s draft, but it is an asset that must be reined in at times to avoid unnecessary penalties, especially if they are going to count on him to play a starting role for their secondary this season.

“Just be a little bit smarter [was his message],” Stevenson said of his sideline chat with Eberflus, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I could have been better with my head across the ball, so I could see where I was on the field. Once I looked up and he was heading to the ground, I realized we were in the white. So just gotta be a better rookie and [make] smarter plays and not cause the team any harmful penalties.”

Tyrique Stevenson Deems Missed INT ‘Unacceptable’

Stevenson also experienced another rookie moment later on in the second quarter when he allowed a would-be interception to pass through his hands and fall right into the clutches of wideout Juwann Winfree for a 4-yard touchdown that tied the game at 7-all.

It was the second time in as many preseason games that Stevenson has missed an opportunity to make an easy interception, a mistake the rookie deems “unacceptable.”

“Definitely did,” Stevenson said when asked if he just missed the ball, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. “Back to the drawing board. Two weeks in a row, two dropped interceptions. It’s really unacceptable. So back on the jugs after practice every day.

“It was everything was happening too fast,” Stevenson added. “I just looked up, and the ball was coming, and just happened to not shoot my hands up fast enough. I should have went up straight forward instead of trying to corral and catch the ball.”