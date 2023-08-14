Bears Rookie Projected to Steal 2nd-Rounder’s Starting Job

The Chicago Bears have what a casual observer might describe as a good problem in the secondary.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is firmly entrenched as one starter on the left side as he enters his fourth season in Chicago. Fellow starter Kyler Gordon, a second-round pick in 2022 who started 14 games as a rookie, doesn’t have the same sort of job security.

The reason for that is a decision by Bears general manager Ryan Poles to prioritize the secondary during this year’s NFL Draft, selecting CBs Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith with the No. 56 and No. 165 overall picks, respectively. Both were listed as second-string players behind Johnson and Gordon on the team’s first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, though that order is liable to change.

Jake Rill of Bleacher Report on Monday, August 14, projected that Stevenson will win the three-player battle to become the Bears’ second starting cornerback on the outside.

“Tyrique Stevenson is the front-runner, considering he’s a second-round pick having a solid camp,” Rill wrote. “But Terell Smith, a fifth-rounder, is having a strong showing in camp as well.”

“Stevenson boosted his case on Saturday, when he recorded a team-high seven tackles (including one for a loss) and a pass deflection,” Rill continued. “The 23-year-old out of Miami may need to struggle in order for Smith to have a chance to supplant him.”

Terell Smith Has Size, Athleticism to Play Cornerback at Elite Level in NFL

Smith was inactive for the Bears’ first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans over the weekend due to injury, which put him a step behind Stevenson in the race for a starting job. Unfortunately for Smith, struggles to stay on the field are nothing new for the rookie CB.

Chicago drafted Smith out of Minnesota as a fifth-year senior. Smith appeared in just 36 total games over the last half-decade, including just 13 over three-year stretch between 2019-21.

As a result, the CB’s counting statistics were rather unimpressive. Smith broke up 16 passes, made 6.5 tackles for loss, registered four interceptions and sacked the opposing QB twice during his time with the Golden Gophers, per Football Reference.

Still, the Bears took a flyer on Smith due to his exceptional athletic traits. He stands at 6-feet and one-half inches tall and weighs 204 pounds. Smith brings 4.41 40-yard-dash speed to the field, complemented by a 34-inch vertical leap, per NFL.com.

The DB’s combination of size and athleticism suits him for a variety of coverages and should pave the way to significant playing time in Chicago as a rookie, even if he doesn’t end up winning a starting job.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon Struggled Mightily in Pass Coverage as a Rookie Starter in 2022

The player Rill left unmentioned is Gordon, who earned the nickname “Spider Man” from head coach Matt Eberflus while holding the starting job opposite Johnson last season.

Gordon started every game in which he played during his initial NFL campaign, though that and a flattering moniker won’t be enough on their own to ensure the CB retains his position. Gordon was one of the worst cornerbacks in the league last year, ranking 109th out of 118 players at the position who saw enough snaps to qualify, per advanced metrics employed by Pro Football Focus.

A moderate run defender, Gordon’s primary flaws showed up during coverage snaps. He surrendered a collective rating of 101.9 to opposing quarterbacks last season, allowing nearly 77% of the 82 passes thrown his way to be completed, per Pro Football Reference.

Gordon finished the year with six pass breakups, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He made two tackles and broke up a pass against the Titans on Saturday, per ESPN.