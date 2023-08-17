Bears Rookie Makes ‘Strong’ Case for Starting Job in Secondary

The Chicago Bears are likely to start multiple rookies out of the 2023 draft class, and no one is working harder for his opportunity than cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

A highly recruited prospect out of high school, the 23-year-old did a lot of maturing over his collegiate career moving from the University of Georgia to the University of Miami, which has prepared him for the training camp battle he now faces to win the No. 2 cornerback job in Chicago.

“[I] kind of got hit in the face when I got to Georgia. Top recruit in the nation, thinking that everything was going to be rolled out, kind of smacked me back in the face,” Stevenson told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “But I felt like that’s what I needed to get me to the point where I’m at today and show me that everything is going to have to be earned, never given. And I never want anything given to me.”

Tyrique Stevenson Has Matured Physically, Philosophically During First Preseason With Bears

Stevenson’s attitude is the appropriate one, as second-year cornerback Kyler Gordon is fighting this preseason to keep his starting job on the Bears defense, while fellow rookie Terell Smith also has eyes on the position. Fourth-year player and career starter Jaylon Johnson figures to have the top job at CB secured for the 2023 campaign.

Just months into his professional career, Stevenson’s perspective on the position reflects the revelation that he must evolve both physically and philosophically to make it as a top cover man in the NFL. Taking lessons from newly-acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore that not every pass-catcher can be defended the same way has provided the rookie invaluable experience in this regard, as he explained to Cronin.

“When I first started out, I couldn’t stick with [Moore]. Watching his highlights and then going against him are two different things,” Stevenson said. “Just from Practice 1 [until] now, I got more comfortable with playing against a veteran with understanding his go-to moves or his key points. … Seeing myself get better, it’s preparing me to go out there and cover guys that are going to be lined across from me.”

Tyrique Stevenson Impressing Bears Coaching Staff With Competitiveness, Toughness at Practice

Cronin noted that Stevenson started off strong this preseason, then slid back due to a few mistakes, losing some run with the first-team defense to Smith.

However, Smith has missed training camp time due to injury, while Stevenson has set himself apart with both his play during practice as well as during Chicago’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 12.

Stevenson led the Bears defense in tackles during that game with seven, including one tackle for loss, and added a pass breakup, per ESPN. Head coach Matt Eberflus was effusive with his praise for the rookie cornerback, saying Stevenson’s competitiveness and physicality stand out during practice sessions.

“He’s wired that way and he’s a really good competitor, which I love,” Eberflus told Cronin. “We knew he was going to be a good tackler and a physical corner because you could see that on tape in the evaluation. He’s just going to continue to grow.”