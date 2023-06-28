Bears’ Prized Rookie Emerges as ‘Surprise’ Standout From OTAs

The Chicago Bears felt confident that cornerback Tyrique Stevenson could become an immediate contributor for them when they traded up to get him in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, and it would seem he is already living up to those lofty expectations after going through his first NFL offseason program.

In a recent article examining each team’s “surprise” offseason standout to watch during training camp this summer, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin identified Stevenson as the most impressive during the Bears’ organized team activities (OTAs) and veteran minicamp over the past few months and touted his potential to be a Day 1 starter on the perimeter.

“This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given Stevenson was drafted in the second round, but the rookie quickly grabbed hold of first-team reps this spring and looks primed to start opposite Jaylon Johnson,” Cronin wrote. “The former Miami standout’s confidence is “a little bit ahead” of that of a typical rookie, according to coach Matt Eberflus, which has helped solidify the Bears’ secondary.

“The corner made a handful of plays, including an interception in OTAs, while impressing coaches with how fast he has picked up the defense.”

Tyrique Stevenson Could Be Bears’ Most Impactful Rookie

The Bears could have a few rookies in their starting lineup when they begin the 2023 season at home against the Green Bay Packers on September 10. Darnell Wright, their No. 10 overall pick, is penciled in as their Day 1 right tackle, while defensive tackles Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens could also push for starting jobs in training camp.

Stevenson, however, has the most potential to be a splashy contributor for the Bears from the first game of the regular season.

Stevenson flashed some NFL-ready skills on his tape coming off a promising final season for Miami’s defense in 2022. He was gifted at using his size (six feet, 204 pounds) to be a physical competitor in press coverage and knew how to take advantage of his excellent length to win 50-50 battles against receivers. Yet, he also displayed terrific instincts that kept him from overextending and limited his critical mistakes.

And so far, that’s exactly what the Bears say they have been seeing from him in practice.

“He’s really showed what he showed in college — really good ball skills, length, instincts, competitive. He’s shown all of those things,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said after June 13’s practice. “He’s had a couple [of] nice interceptions during the course of this offseason, and now it’s just — I know he’s going back home to train in the summer — about him getting in elite shape to make sure he can compete how he wants to.”

If Stevenson can continue his hot streak during training camp, the Bears could be feeling awfully good about their secondary heading into the regular season. And since Stevenson will likely be viewed as the exploitable rookie in coverage, there should be ample opportunities for him to create impactful plays for Chicago’s defense early on.

Which Other CBs Will Make Bears’ 53-Man Roster?

The Bears’ cornerback room wasn’t anything to marvel at in 2022. Johnson did a solid job shadowing offenses’ No. 1 receiving targets and 2022 second-rounder Kyler Gordon showed flashes in the later parts of the season, but injuries kept the unit from properly building cohesion and forced the Bears to start multiple undrafted rookies on the year.

This year, the depth — and competition — should be much better for Chicago.

The Bears did not sign any new cornerbacks to their roster during free agency, but they did draft former Minnesota standout Terell Smith in the fifth round to give themselves another draft rookie to mold alongside Stevenson. His presence adds another young competitor to a group that returns all of its significant role players from the 2022 season, including undrafted rookies Josh Blackwell and Jaylon Jones as well as former fifth-round pick Kindle Vildor– who has more to prove in the final year of his deal.

Chicago might also have a dark horse roster contender in Michael Ojemudia. He was a 2020 third-round pick for the Denver Broncos who stood out during his rookie season, starting in 11 of his 16 performances and notching 62 tackles, six pass deflections and four forced fumbles. Injuries over the next two seasons, however, caused him to fizzle out with the Broncos, allowing the Bears to claim him off the waivers last December.

Ojemudia would still be vying for a depth spot on the Bears’ roster in 2023, but he could legitimately push for the fourth or fifth cornerback spot if he can stay healthy.