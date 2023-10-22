Tyson Bagent Sends Awesome Message to NFL, Team After Bears’ Win

Few knew anything about rookie Tyson Bagent when the Chicago Bears signed the undrafted rookie in May. But after his first NFL start on Sunday, the QB is going to be hard to forget.

Bagent completed 21-of-29 passes against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 22, throwing for 162 yards and a touchdown. He finished the day with a 97.2 rating and the Bears concluded the afternoon with their second win of the season.

Following the game, the former Division II signal-caller spoke with Fox Sports and sent a message to every NFL hopeful working to get a shot in the league.

Inspiring interview from @LauraOkmin with former Division II QB and @ChicagoBears starter today, Tyson Bagent 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KuWMDKCg1y — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 22, 2023

“Don’t ever let anybody’s opinion stop you from chasing what you want,” Bagent said, acknowledging that people told him his entire life that Division I was too big for him, let alone the NFL. “That’s really what it boils down to for me — just the work. Tirelessly working day in and day out and never stopping. And you know, great things can be a result of that.”

Tyson Bagent Gives Credit to Bears Teammates After Earning Game Ball

In the locker room following the team’s 30-12 win, head coach Matt Eberflus awarded Bagent with the game ball as his teammates cheered raucously and called for a speech.

The rookie’s words, just like his play on Sunday, did the men around him justice.

Tyson Bagent receives game ball in locker room.

Thanks players for having his backpic.twitter.com/CnRar0IpqF — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) October 22, 2023

“Hey, ya’ll had my back from the jump man,” Bagent said. “We had adversity last week, Justin [Fields] going down, and you know right from the get ya’ll had my back. So I couldn’t appreciate ya’ll anymore, couldn’t have did that without ya’ll today. And glad we could go out there and get a good one.”

Tyson Bagent Filled in for Justin Fields Last Week Against Vikings

Fields missed Sunday’s game with a thumb injury on his throwing hand that he sustained the week prior against the Minnesota Vikings. Fields left that contest in the third quarter, making way for Bagent to take his first ever regular season snaps.

Bagent was considerably less successful against Minnesota than he was against the Raiders, completing 10-of-14 passes for 83 yards and an interception, per Pro Football Reference. Chicago lost that game 19-13 to move to 1-5 on the year.

The Bears’ win on Sunday keeps the team’s season alive as it bides time waiting for Fields to get healthy. The running back room is also banged up, with Khalil Herbert on IR due to an ankle issue and rookie Roschon Johnson still navigating the league’s concussion protocol.

D’Onta Foreman got the starting nod against Las Vegas in their absences and put up a huge performance. The running back tallied 89 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries. He also caught 3 passes for 31 yards and a score.

Bagent showed what he is capable of with his legs, rushing the ball 3 times for a total of 24 yards.