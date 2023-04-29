Bears 2023 UDFA Tracker: New Kicker Added to Push Cairo Santos

The Chicago Bears added 10 new rookies — including a trio of defensive tackles — to next season’s roster during the 2023 NFL draft, but more young blood is on the way with the undrafted rookie signing period officially underway now.
Minutes after the draft ended, the Bears were hard at work trying to fill the remaining 15 spots on their 90-man offseason roster. While UDFA signings are traditionally guys who will become depth pieces or training-camp bodies, there are the occasional diamonds in the rough — such as linebacker Jack Sanborn — who survive the odds and carve out meaningful roles for themselves on Chicago’s 53-man roster.
Here is a running tally of the Bears’ undrafted rookie signings for 2023:
Andre Szmyt, PK, Syracuse
Szmyt — a Lake Forest, Illinois native who won the Lou Groza Award for the best kicker in college football in 2018 — attended the Bears’ local pro day and will now have the chance to compete with veteran Cairo Santos for the starting placekicker job. The Bears will most likely let the two of them compete throughout training camp, but they could be tempted to move on from Santos with $4 million in salary cap savings available if they release him after June 1. If Szmyt can put up a good fight, he might just win.
Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepard
Bagent becomes the Bears’ QB4 of the offseason. While it would be the surprise of the offseason if he legitimately challenged for a roster spot, he could push Nathan Peterman for the privilege of becoming their No. 3 quarterback on the practice squad.