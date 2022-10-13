Beloved Former Bears Coach Lands New Gig With NFC Contender

Vic Fangio is back in the NFL.

The former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator and Denver Broncos head coach is lending his years of experience to the Philadelphia Eagles and will be serving as a consultant for the team this season. Michael Kist of SB Nation was first to report the news.

The Eagles are currently the lone undefeated team in the NFL at 5-0, and adding a mind like Fangio’s to the mix won’t hurt. Fangio got his first college coaching gig in 1982 at Milford (CT) Academy, and he landed in the NFL in 1986, when he got a job as linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints.

After over 30 years serving in the NFL in one coaching capacity or another, Fangio landed his first job as head coach in 2019, when he was hired by the Broncos. He was let go after the 2021 season when he led Denver to a 19-30 overall record over his three seasons with the team.

Vic Fangio’s Work as Bears’ DC Led to His Head Coaching Job in Denver

Fangio, 64, served as the Bears’ defensive coordinator from 2015 until 2018, and he created one of the league’s best defenses over that span.

In 2018, the Bears’ defense finished first in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.7), and they were also first in rushing yards surrendered (80.0), first in takeaways (36, which included a league-high 27 interceptions), third in sacks (50.0) and third in total yards allowed (299.7).

He also built successful defenses in Carolina with the Panthers (from 1995 until 1998) and in San Francisco with the 49ers from 2015 to 2018, among others.

Fangio told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press in August that he is interested in returning to the league in 2023, preferably as a defensive coordinator. “We’ll see where things stand and develop and what’s available to see if I’m a good match for somebody, but it’s definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator,” Fangio told Tomasson in August of 2022.

Until he lands another job as a DC somewhere — which is likely, as he’s one of the most respected defensive minds around — he’ll be in Philly in an advisory role, at least this year.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Stood Out to Fangio Last Year

Fangio visited the Eagles’ training camp in August of 2022, and he must have enjoyed his time with the team enough to come back for more. “Vic has some relationships on the staff, and it’s great to have him here,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in August, via SB Nation.

Fangio is also a fan of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who he first noticed when the Broncos played the Eagles last season. “I think they have their quarterback. I’ve been impressed by him,” Fangio said about Hurts in November of 2021, per the Broncos’ official website.

“I’ve been very impressed,” Fangio added. “He has a really good arm. He can be accurate. He obviously runs their zone-read stuff where he’s in the gun and can pull it and run it—the RPO game. He’s very adept at both of those. He did it in college, and they’re doing it now. Great scrambler. Big arm.”

Hurts should only get better going up against Fangio’s defensive acumen in practice.